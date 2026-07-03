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Latest Stefon Diggs Trade Rumors Suggest a Chicago Bears Fit
Sports

Stefon Diggs Named a Chicago Bears Fit in Latest NFL Free Agency Speculation

Chicago needs veteran receiver help after the DJ Moore trade. Could Stefon Diggs be the right gamble for Caleb Williams?

Bernadette Giacomazzo46 days ago
Chicago Bears Now 'One Step Closer' to Indiana Move
Sports

Chicago Bears Say Indiana Stadium Push Just Took Its ‘Most Meaningful Step’

Indiana lawmakers advance a new stadium authority as Hammond pushes to lure the Bears away from Soldier Field and stalled Illinois talks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo148 days ago
NFL Star Caleb Williams 'Gives No F*cks' About Painted Nails Critics
Sports

NFL Star Caleb Williams Says He ‘Gives No F*cks’ About Critics of His Painted Nails

Caleb Williams explained how his painted nails started, why he trolls critics, and why he plans to keep doing it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo148 days ago
Caleb Williams and Lil Wayne
Sports

Caleb Williams Responds To Lil Wayne Dissing Him On X After Bears Win

Williams sent the rapper a couple of emojis.

Trey Alston188 days ago
Jonathan Owens Praises Simone Biles for 'Being at Every Game' Before NFL Playoffs
Sports

Jonathan Owens Praises Simone Biles for 'Being at Every Game' Before NFL Playoffs

Owens appreciates Biles for her unwavering support throughout his challenging yet successful NFL season.

Bernadette Giacomazzo188 days ago
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Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025.
Sports

Shedeur Sanders Faces Freezing Weather in Chicago Against Bears

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders won’t get much help from the weather in his Week 15 matchup against the Bears in Chicago.

Tim Ryan218 days ago
New Documentary Celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the Super Bowl Shuffle
Sports

New Documentary Celebrates 40th Anniversary of the ‘Super Bowl Shuffle’

HBO’s new documentary explores the Super Bowl Shuffle 40 years later, breaking down how the 1985 Bears’ rap became a cultural phenomenon.

Bernadette Giacomazzo234 days ago
Three people sitting on grass, laughing and wearing colorful jackets. Palm trees and greenery in the background.
Style

Equihua and the NFL Unveil 'Heirlooms for the Devoted' Collection

Featuring nine teams, the line turns fan gear into heirloom pieces.

Alex Ocho270 days ago
Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears looks on from the bench during the first half against the Minnesota Vikings.
Pop Culture

NFL Quarterback's Nail Art Makes Bold Mental Health Statement in Season Opener

In his first NFL game of the season, Caleb Williams uses nail art to raise awareness for mental health, catching fans’ attention nationwide.

Sienna Dubois 312 days ago
Sports

Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Has Resigned

Williams had been away from the team since last week to deal with a "personal issue."

Mark Elibert1031 days ago
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Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy of the Chicago Bears
Sports

Former NFL WR Josh Bellamy Sentenced to 3 Years in Prison for Obtaining $1.2 million in Fraudulent COVID-19 Relief

Former NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was sentenced Friday to three years and one month in prison after pleading guilty in June to wire fraud.

Brad Callas1678 days ago
Rams and Bears brawl
Sports

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

Several Rams and Bears fans got into a wild brawl in the bowels of SoFi Stadium shortly after the first Sunday Night Football game of the season.

Brad Callas1769 days ago
tarik cohen
Sports

Tarik Cohen’s Twin Brother Tyrell Found Dead at North Carolina Electrical Substation

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office identified the body as that of 25-year-old Tyrell Cohen, the twin brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen.

Brenton Blanchet1895 days ago
geno-hayes-rip
Sports

Former NFL Player Geno Hayes Dead at 33

Former NFL linebacker Geno Hayes has passed away at 33 after a two-year battle with liver disease. He retired from the league in 2014 as a Jacksonville Jaguar.

tara mahadevan1908 days ago
g
Style

Exclusive: Lyrical Lemonade and Chicago Bears Unveil Merch Collab With Help From G Herbo and Lucki

For Lyrical Lemonade founder Cole Bennett, the collection marks a personal milestone. The single-run fashion line launches later this month.

Trace William Cowen2070 days ago
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Javon Wims looks on in the fourth quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions.
Sports

People Are Confused After Bears' Javon Wims Sucker Punches Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (UPDATE)

Bears wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected during Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints for throwing two punches at Chauncey Gardner-Johnson.

Jose Martinez2084 days ago
tom brady downs
Sports

NFL Fans Clown Tom Brady for Not Knowing What Down It Was Before Loss to Chicago Bears

After throwing an incomplete on a fourth down, Brady, who looked confused, went over to speak to officials. 

Abel Shifferaw2108 days ago

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