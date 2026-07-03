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Carson Wentz's days with the Eagles appear numbered. So where could the struggling QB get shipped off to? Here are the six teams that make the most sense.Ian Wharton
Nike is dropping a new React Element 55 'NFL Pack' featuring colorways for the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, and more.Riley Jones
From deep dish pizza to super bowl predictions, this is everything we learned while in Chicago for the NFL 100th season kickoff.Zach Frydenlund
Here are the official worst of the worst in the world of sports in 2018. Chances are you know who No. 1 is, but the standings might surprise.Chris Gaine