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Joey Bosa Free Agency Update: Bears, Vikings Among Teams to Monitor

Joey Bosa’s NFL future is up in the air, but the free agent could be a fit for three teams if he opts to return.

Joey Bosa looks on prior to a Bills-Texans game in November 2025.
Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

As the NFL offseason rolls into the start of training camps, the future of veteran pass rusher Joey Bosa remains one of the unresolved storylines on the free agency market. After spending the 2025 season with the Buffalo Bills, tallying five sacks and an impressive five forced fumbles across 15 games, the 31-year-old edge rusher finds himself unsigned and surrounded by swirling rumors. It remains unknown whether Bosa will suit up to start the 2026 NFL season, but several contendors have a need for defensive reinforcements. If Bosa decides to play this coming season, a few significant teams are positioned to secure his services.

San Francisco 49ers' Sibling Reunion
The most persistent rumor surrounding Bosa's free agency naturally points toward the San Francisco 49ers, and the reason is apparent. The opportunity to team up with his younger brother, Nick Bosa, would instantly create an exciting pass-rushing duo along with a fun storyline.

However, the window for a storybook family reunion might be rapidly closing. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter pointed out on a podcast, if the 49ers genuinely wanted to pull the trigger on pairing the brothers together, a deal likely would have materialized by now. Adding fuel to the retirement speculation, Nick Bosa recently mentioned that his older brother is primarily focused on his golf game rather than his football future. Still, if the 49ers suffer an injury in training camp or feel they need one more rotational piece for a Super Bowl push, San Francisco remains the most logical landing spot for a short-term deal.

Chicago Bears' Missing Piece?
If Bosa opts to continue playing and wants a guaranteed, impactful role, the Chicago Bears stand out as another possible suitor. Chicago could consider adding another pass-rusher to pair opposite Montez Sweat. As noted by FanSided, bringing in Bosa would be the perfect short-term solution to generate consistent pressure.

Bosa’s age won’t make him a long-term option, but his veteran approach and ability to force turnovers would immediately elevate a Bears defense aiming to take the crown in a crowded NFC North. Chicago needs a dependable rotational pass rusher before Week 1, and Bosa remains the best available option on the open market.

Minnesota Vikings Worth Monitoring
The Minnesota Vikings have also emerged as a dark horse candidate in the Joey Bosa sweepstakes. After losing Jonathan Greenard in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Vikings defense could use an experienced veteran to add to their rotation.

While Dallas Turner and Andrew Van Ginkel are capable contributors, Brian Flores' aggressive defensive scheme relies heavily on a consistent pass rush. Plugging Bosa into Flores' system could spark a career resurgence, allowing the veteran to thrive as a situational nightmare for opposing quarterbacks, and wouldn’t force him to take on an every-down role. With Minnesota facing immense pressure to make the playoffs and avoid a massive regime change, securing a player like Bosa could be the aggressive roster lever the front office needs to pull.

Although each team makes sense in some fashion, the 49ers would be a fun story, but the Bears or Vikings would make more sense from an odds perspective.

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