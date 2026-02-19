NFL Star Caleb Williams Says He ‘Gives No F*cks’ About Critics of His Painted Nails

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams isn’t losing sleep over what people think about his nails. Speaking on The Rush Podcast with Maxx Crosby, the 24-year-old broke down how his now-signature look—painted nails on game day—started and why he has no plans to stop, regardless of outside noise.

“I know who I am,” he said plainly. The origin of the habit goes back further than most might expect. Williams shared that the idea first came up during a trip to a nail salon with a former girlfriend. What started as a casual suggestion became more consistent over time. He also pointed to a deeper connection—his mother works as a nail technician, which helped normalize the experience early on. From there, it evolved. At one point, Williams used his nails almost like a message board. Since the NFL restricts what players can write on uniforms or tape, he found a workaround.

“You can’t write stuff on your tape,” he explained, adding that he leaned into the creativity—and, at times, the trolling. “I enjoy trolling. I do,” he said with a laugh, though he admitted he’s more mindful about it now. That doesn’t mean he’s backing down from critics. Williams acknowledged that he’s aware of the commentary from analysts and fans, but he’s not interested in letting it dictate his choices. “Somebody needs to check ’em,” he said, noting that he has “no issue” responding when necessary—but prefers to do it strategically. More recently, the nail designs have taken on a different tone. Instead of purely playful messages, Williams has used them to highlight causes that matter to him.