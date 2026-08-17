Micah Parsons was traded from the Cowboys to the Packers last August in a move that sent shockwaves around the NFL. Could we see another major defensive talent traded this August? Nose tackle Vita Vea is currently staging a “hold-in” with the Buccaneers. He is regularly showing up to team facilities but is not participating in practices. “Vita Vea was here with the team at joint practice the other day,” said NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on August 14. “He was not wearing his jersey, had it tucked into the back of his pants, which a lot of times is an indication to a team. I’ve seen this with a player holding out or holding in. They won’t wear the team logo or anything to that end. So it’s clear Vea is upset.” NFL Insider Ian Rapoport discussed the latest on the Vea saga Monday morning on NFL Network. “Vita Vea is asking for big money, he’s asking for more than that,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport Monday morning on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “Vita Vea has been clear that he wants to be traded from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will almost certainly want a new contract along with that. He’s due about $18 million, he’s on the other side of 30, and it seems like he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have not gotten off the ground on any talks of a possible extension. My understanding is that they really didn’t go down the road at all to a possible extension. Meanwhile, we have seen several other big-time, big-name defensive tackles - including Jalen Carter, including Quinnen Williams getting $35-plus million from the Dallas Cowboys. All of those guys have gotten paid. So if you are Vita Vea, you’re looking at those guys and are like, ‘Wait, those guys are making basically double what I’m making’. So he’s holding-in, he’s awaiting a new deal.

“There are ways to figure this out,” Rapoport continued. “First of all, it does not seem like the Bucs want to trade Vita Vea. Jason Licht, the GM, has said as much. There is a middle-ground where they could find a way to either get him a raise this year, or get him a new deal that would work for both sides to get him on the field for the 2026 season. So this one is not quite over yet.” Below, we will take a look at potential destinations for Vea if he is indeed traded. Vita Vea to the San Francisco 49ers trade rumors

The 49ers have been in contact with the Buccaneers regarding a potential trade for Vea. “It was obvious a couple of weeks ago that the 49ers would be interested in bringing in one of the unicorns in the NFL. Somebody who is 350 pounds, but can also rush the passer. That is a unicorn,” said David Lombardi of The San Francisco Standard on his YouTube channel. “Also, Vita Vea wants to be traded to a California team, and the 49ers play their football games, and have their headquarters 6.5 miles away from where he went to high school.” Vita Vea to Chicago Bears trade rumors

Garafolo mentioned the Bears, along with the 49ers and Bills, as teams that have contacted the 49ers regarding Vea.

“He’s instantly [the Bears’] best defensive tackle if you trade for him,” said Bears Now host Harrison Graham. “Financially, the Bears don’t have a ton of money right now. Now, they’re flexible next year, they can kick some money to next year by restructuring a couple of contracts. They could make the money work … Clearly they have some avenues in their back pocket that they’re willing to explore.” Vita Vea to Dallas Cowboys trade rumors

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has been open about Dallas potentially making one more big move ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL season. “I would look [what the Rams did with Myles Garrett] and use a parallel and say, ‘We’ve got Dak [Prescott], and where can we be more aggressive in looking at what the Rams have done? Or, for that matter, looking at what New England has done,” Jones said, according to the El Paso Times. “I’m unabashed about sitting down and visiting with the competition about how they’re doing it and how they’re doing it better. I continue to do it. “There’s no question that we think enough of our opportunity here with what we’ve got with Dak and the team, that we think enough of our opportunity that we would use some of the future salary cap, some of the future draft consideration, some of the future, if you will, trade assets. We would use some of it to add to this team right now.” Cowboys president Stephen Jones also said recently that the Cowboys were looking to “add” prior to the start of the season or ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.