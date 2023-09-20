Chicago Bears Defensive Coordinator Alan Williams Has Resigned

Alan Williams has resigned as the defensive coordinator of the Chicago Bears, the team announced.

On Wednesday, Williams stepped down from his position after being away from the team since last week for what he described as personal reasons. In a statement, Williams revealed he's moving on to take care of his health and be with his family.

"I am taking a step back to take care of my health and family. I appreciate the opportunity to work with the Chicago Bears, a storied NFL franchise with a rich history," Williams said in a statement. "I value the NFL shield and all that it stands for and after taking some time to address my health, I plan to come back and coach again."

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus handled defensive playcalling in Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and explained on Wednesday that if there was no solution for Williams' case, he would continue running defense this weekend against the Kansas City Chiefs.

