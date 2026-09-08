Tim Ryan

Joined October 2025 | 13 posts
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Latest Stories

An Outback Steakhouse located in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Florida Man Sues Outback Steakhouse After Toilet Allegedly ‘Shattered and Collapsed’ Beneath Him

Court filings say the plaintiff is seeking $50,000 after claiming he suffered serious injuries.

Tim Ryan262 days ago
NFL analyst Steve Young before a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.

49ers Legend Steve Young Says He Can Still Play QB at 64

Philip Rivers coming out of retirement after not playing for five seasons appears to be inspiring other retired NFL QBs.

Tim Ryan268 days ago
Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns looks for a pass against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field on December 07, 2025.

Shedeur Sanders Faces Freezing Weather in Chicago Against Bears

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders won’t get much help from the weather in his Week 15 matchup against the Bears in Chicago.

Tim Ryan279 days ago
Travis Kelce walks off the field dejectedly after a game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on December 7, 2025.

Travis Kelce Shares Surprisingly Blunt Response About the Chiefs’ Tough Season

The star tight end admitted that no matter how hard he works, things 'just aren’t coming together' for Kansas City.

Tim Ryan281 days ago
John Cena during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden on November 17, 2025.

John Cena and WWE Sued Over Superstar’s Iconic Theme Music

The final week of John Cena's WWE farewell tour has taken an unexpected turn as a lawsuit has been filed regarding his 'My Time Is Now' theme music.

Tim Ryan286 days ago
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Kevin Durant of the Houston Rockets reacts in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Toyota Center on December 03, 2025.

Kevin Durant Reacts to Being '4 Points Away' From Incredible NBA Milestone: 'Damn'

The NBA star opened up about the milestone he almost hit—and the exclusive club he almost joined.

Tim Ryan287 days ago
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan with Brandon Aiyuk prior to facing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2023.

Kyle Shanahan Chimes in With Unexpected Take on 'Extremely Unusual' Brandon Aiyuk Situation

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is choosing optimism as he addresses Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation and the uncertainty surrounding the wideout’s future with the team.

Tim Ryan298 days ago
Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on September 29, 2024.

49ers and Brandon Aiyuk Reportedly Headed Toward Stunning Split

That notable "Can't spell The Bay without BA" phrase is quickly becoming an afterthought for the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk.

Tim Ryan299 days ago
A view inside Rice Stadium during a game between the Rice Owls and the Houston Cougars on September 06, 2025.

Rice University Offering Wild Student Perks For Final Home Football Game

It might be incredibly difficult for any student at Rice University to stay away from this one.

Tim Ryan301 days ago
A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025.

Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Says He’s ‘Close to Being Done’ With A.J. Brown Questions

Win or lose, there's almost never a dull moment when it comes to A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Tim Ryan309 days ago
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Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers looks on before kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys on September 28, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Micah Parsons Shares Thoughtful Perspective Following Death of Former Teammate Marshawn Kneeland

Micah Parsons and Marshawn Kneeland were teammates in Dallas for a season, and the Packers new star shared a truly genuine perspective following the tragic passing.

Tim Ryan314 days ago
Eli Manning at Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 20, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Eli Manning Offers Strong Opinion on Potential Daniel Jones Contract Extension

Eli Manning made an appearance on 'Up & Adams' with Kay Adams and offered a strong opinion about Colts QB Daniel Jones getting a contract extension.

Tim Ryan315 days ago
Allen Iverson's 50th Birthday Dinner Celebration.

Allen Iverson Drops Some Key Advice for 18-Year-Old Rookie Cooper Flagg

Iverson entered the NBA in 1996 as the No. 1 overall pick with massive expectations, so his words of advice for Cooper Flagg carry some serious weight.

Tim Ryan327 days ago

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