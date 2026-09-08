Tim Ryan
Latest Stories
Florida Man Sues Outback Steakhouse After Toilet Allegedly ‘Shattered and Collapsed’ Beneath Him
Court filings say the plaintiff is seeking $50,000 after claiming he suffered serious injuries.
49ers Legend Steve Young Says He Can Still Play QB at 64
Philip Rivers coming out of retirement after not playing for five seasons appears to be inspiring other retired NFL QBs.
Shedeur Sanders Faces Freezing Weather in Chicago Against Bears
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders won’t get much help from the weather in his Week 15 matchup against the Bears in Chicago.
Travis Kelce Shares Surprisingly Blunt Response About the Chiefs’ Tough Season
The star tight end admitted that no matter how hard he works, things 'just aren’t coming together' for Kansas City.
John Cena and WWE Sued Over Superstar’s Iconic Theme Music
The final week of John Cena's WWE farewell tour has taken an unexpected turn as a lawsuit has been filed regarding his 'My Time Is Now' theme music.
Kevin Durant Reacts to Being '4 Points Away' From Incredible NBA Milestone: 'Damn'
The NBA star opened up about the milestone he almost hit—and the exclusive club he almost joined.
Kyle Shanahan Chimes in With Unexpected Take on 'Extremely Unusual' Brandon Aiyuk Situation
49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is choosing optimism as he addresses Brandon Aiyuk’s contract situation and the uncertainty surrounding the wideout’s future with the team.
49ers and Brandon Aiyuk Reportedly Headed Toward Stunning Split
That notable "Can't spell The Bay without BA" phrase is quickly becoming an afterthought for the San Francisco 49ers and Brandon Aiyuk.
Rice University Offering Wild Student Perks For Final Home Football Game
It might be incredibly difficult for any student at Rice University to stay away from this one.
Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Says He’s ‘Close to Being Done’ With A.J. Brown Questions
Win or lose, there's almost never a dull moment when it comes to A.J. Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Micah Parsons Shares Thoughtful Perspective Following Death of Former Teammate Marshawn Kneeland
Micah Parsons and Marshawn Kneeland were teammates in Dallas for a season, and the Packers new star shared a truly genuine perspective following the tragic passing.
Eli Manning Offers Strong Opinion on Potential Daniel Jones Contract Extension
Eli Manning made an appearance on 'Up & Adams' with Kay Adams and offered a strong opinion about Colts QB Daniel Jones getting a contract extension.
Allen Iverson Drops Some Key Advice for 18-Year-Old Rookie Cooper Flagg
Iverson entered the NBA in 1996 as the No. 1 overall pick with massive expectations, so his words of advice for Cooper Flagg carry some serious weight.