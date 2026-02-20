Chicago Bears Say Indiana Stadium Push Just Took Its ‘Most Meaningful Step’

The Chicago Bears’ long-running stadium search just took a significant turn, and it didn’t happen in Illinois. According to ESPN, lawmakers in Indiana have advanced a proposal that could pave the way for the franchise to relocate just across state lines, bringing the possibility of a brand-new domed venue closer to reality.

On February 19, Indiana’s House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved an amendment to Senate Bill 27, clearing a key hurdle in the effort to attract the Chicago Bears to Hammond, a city located near the Illinois border. The proposed legislation would establish a governing body—referred to as the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority—that would be able to issue bonds, secure land, and oversee financing for a potential stadium project. In a statement addressing the development, the Chicago Bears described the vote as a major step forward. “The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date,” the team said, noting that additional site-specific evaluations are still required. The organization also pointed to its vision for building a “world-class stadium” near Wolf Lake, roughly 25 minutes from Soldier Field. Indiana officials appear eager to make that vision a reality. Governor Mike Braun emphasized the state’s readiness to move quickly, writing that “Indiana is open for business” and highlighting what he called a “pro-growth environment” that can support large-scale partnerships.