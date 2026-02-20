Chicago Bears Say Indiana Stadium Push Just Took Its ‘Most Meaningful Step’

The Chicago Bears’ long-running stadium search just took a significant turn, and it didn’t happen in Illinois.
According to ESPN, lawmakers in Indiana have advanced a proposal that could pave the way for the franchise to relocate just across state lines, bringing the possibility of a brand-new domed venue closer to reality.
On February 19, Indiana’s House Ways and Means Committee unanimously approved an amendment to Senate Bill 27, clearing a key hurdle in the effort to attract the Chicago Bears to Hammond, a city located near the Illinois border.
The proposed legislation would establish a governing body—referred to as the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority—that would be able to issue bonds, secure land, and oversee financing for a potential stadium project.
In a statement addressing the development, the Chicago Bears described the vote as a major step forward. “The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date,” the team said, noting that additional site-specific evaluations are still required.
The organization also pointed to its vision for building a “world-class stadium” near Wolf Lake, roughly 25 minutes from Soldier Field.
Indiana officials appear eager to make that vision a reality. Governor Mike Braun emphasized the state’s readiness to move quickly, writing that “Indiana is open for business” and highlighting what he called a “pro-growth environment” that can support large-scale partnerships.
He added that early coordination between state and local agencies has already laid the groundwork for a potential agreement, pending further review.
The momentum in Indiana comes as efforts in Illinois remain uncertain. The Chicago Bears had been exploring legislation that would allow them to negotiate property tax terms tied to a proposed stadium development in Arlington Heights—a site the team previously purchased.
That plan included a reported $2 billion private investment, alongside a request for approximately $850 million in public funding to support infrastructure improvements such as roads and transit access.
However, a scheduled Illinois House hearing on the matter was abruptly postponed, adding another layer of uncertainty to the team’s in-state plans. A spokesperson for Governor J.B. Pritzker indicated that discussions were ongoing but acknowledged surprise at the Bears publicly praising Indiana’s progress.
For now, the Chicago Bears remain under contract at Soldier Field through 2033.