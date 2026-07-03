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HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
Music

J. Cole Performs From the Crowd During Opening Night of The Fall-Off Tour

The two-time Grammy winner ran through 33 songs on the tour's inaugural night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams7 days ago
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 11: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after making a three-point shot during the second half of the basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on February 11, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Sports

LaMelo Ball Involved in Crash in Charlotte With His Custom Hummer

The NBA star did not sustain injuries in the Wednesday car collision.

Jaelani Turner-Williams150 days ago
American Airlines plane.
Life

Woman Faces 20 Years After Alleged Outburst on Flight Led to Her Being Duct-Taped to Seat

The woman is claimed to have yelled death threats at passengers before landing in Las Vegas.

Alex Ocho296 days ago
Press conference for light rail stabbing.
Pop Culture

Man Accused of Stabbing Ukrainian Refugee Charged With Federal Crime

If convicted, he will face a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole or death.

Trey Alston312 days ago
Charlotte light rail train
Life

Iryna Zarutska's Death on Light Rail Train Sparks Outrage After Video Release

Iryna Zarutska was randomly stabbed to death on a Charlotte train; a newly released video has sparked outrage.

Jessica Mcbride314 days ago
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Sports

Hornets’ Kai Jones Could Face Up to $150,000 Fine for Publicly Requesting Trade

The team announced the 2021 first-round pick would be out indefinitely due to personal reasons last month.

Jose Martinez1013 days ago
Life

Viral Video Shows Charlotte Bus Driver Exchanging Gun Fire With Passenger After Dispute

The pair opened fire on one another aboard a Charlotte transit bus earlier this month. Both sustained injuries and are in stable condition.

Brad Callas1146 days ago
Miles Bridger image for news
Sports

NBA Suspends Miles Bridges 30 Games for Domestic Violence, Child Abuse Charges

The NBA has suspended Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges for 30 games as a result of his 2022 arrest on domestic violence and child abuse charges.

Brad Callas1191 days ago
Jordan looking to unload Hornets stake
Sports

Michael Jordan Reportedly in Serious Talks to Sell His Majority Stake in Charlotte Hornets

ESPN is reporting that Michael Jordan is engaged in discussions about selling his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets to two individuals.

Jose Martinez1220 days ago
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DaBaby 'Baby on Baby 2' Album Cover
Music

DaBaby Releases 'Baby on Baby 2' Album

The record is the sequel to the rapper's 2019 debut album 'Baby on Baby.' It arrives more than a year after he was widely condemned for homophobic remarks.

Joshua Espinoza1395 days ago
Craig Robinson performing stand up
Pop Culture

Craig Robinson Cancels North Carolina Comedy Show Following Active Shooter Incident

Craig Robinson had to cancel his comedy show on Saturday night in Charlotte, North Carolina after a man walked into the venue and brandished a gun.

tara mahadevan1462 days ago
DaBaby appears onstage at a show.
Music

Multiple HIV/AIDS Organizations Say DaBaby Hasn’t Reached Out or Donated Since Meeting

GLAAD previously shared a statement on behalf of multiple organizations regarding a meeting with DaBaby. Several groups say DaBaby hasn't been heard from since.

Trace William Cowen1690 days ago
DaBaby onstage at Rolling Loud New York in 2021
Music

DaBaby Announces First Tour Since Controversy Over Homophobic Comments

DaBaby is hitting the road for the first time since his controversial comments over the summer, as the rapper announced a new tour presented by Rolling Loud.

Brad Callas1718 days ago
Video captured of fan getting tackled by security after jumping on stage during Lil Baby performance.
Music

Video Shows Lil Baby Fan Getting Tackled by Security for Jumping on Stage to Dap Him Up

Footage has surfaced of a concertgoer getting tackled by security shortly after hopping on stage during Lil Baby’s set in Charlotte over the weekend. 

Jose Martinez1770 days ago
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Hornets logo
Sports

Charlotte Hornets Fire Broadcaster Over Tweeting Racial Slur

The Charlotte Hornets have fired broadcaster John Focke after he "mistyped" a racial slur while live-tweeting a game in early August.

Jordan Rose2144 days ago
As seen between Independence, Virginia and Sparta, North Carolina
Life

5.1 Earthquake Shocks North Carolina, Tremors Reportedly Felt in Georgia

The North Carolina Geological Survey says that this was the strongest earthquake to hit the state since a 5.2-magnitude struck Mitchell County 1926.

Xavier Hamilton2169 days ago
dababy roddy
Music

DaBaby's "Rockstar" f/ Roddy Ricch Ascends to No. 1 on Billboard 100

DaBaby's Roddy Ricch-featuring "Rockstar" has climbed to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 100, up from No. 3. It entered the chart at No. 9 in early May.

tara mahadevan2231 days ago

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