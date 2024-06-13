Restaurant Fires Server After Viral TikTok of Customer Seated With Blow-Up Doll

A woman was fired from her job as a server at a restaurant in Charlotte after she posted a video on TikTok showing a patron having lunch with a blow-up doll over Memorial Day weekend.

The former RH Rooftop Restaurant employee, who identifies herself as Tara, told the Charlotte Observer she was fully aware of the potential consequences that came with posting the clip. "It would get no views and I would be fine or, it would blow up and I would be fired," she acknowledged.

With 2.6 million views as of this writing, it's safe to say her video has blown up.

"OK, I'm not supposed to be making TikToks at work, but this calls for it. I work at a nice restaurant in Charlotte and I need you guys to see what just came in the door," Tara said before turning her camera around to reveal the unusual sight.