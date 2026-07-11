J. Cole Performs From the Crowd During Opening Night of The Fall-Off Tour

J. Cole held a special Charlotte, North Carolina, homecoming on the inaugural night of The Fall-Off Tour by briefly performing in the crowd.
As seen in videos from the night, Cole opened the concert with The Fall-Off’s "39 Intro," sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Also performed during Night One of the tour, per Setlist.FM, were "SAFETY," "Run A Train," "Poor Thang," "A Tale of 2 Citiez," "Fire Squad” and more.
The evening was preceded by Cole releasing a limited-edition print publication, titled The Fall-Off Magazine, with contributions from more than 60 writers, photographers, illustrators and designers.
“Like all essential creative by and for a culture, this collector's edition arrives when most needed by its audience," stated the magazine’s editor-in-chief Bonsu Thompson. "Hip-Hop journalism has somehow expanded, diversified, atrophied and become amorphous all at once."
The Fall-Off Tour marks Cole's first solo headlining touring run since the 2018 KOD Tour, which included Young Thug and Jaden as supporting acts. His 2021 Off-Season Tour, a co-headline run with 21 Savage, concluded at Dreamville Fest in 2022. The rapper went on to hit the road with Drake for the It's All a Blur Tour - Big as the What? from March to April 2025.
The Fall-Off Tour spans more than 50 dates, hitting North America, the UK, Europe, and Australia before concluding in December.