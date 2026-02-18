Sports

LaMelo Ball Involved in Crash in Charlotte With His Custom Hummer

The NBA star did not sustain injuries in the Wednesday car collision.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 11: LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets reacts after making a three-point shot during the second half of the basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks at Spectrum Center on February 11, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
David Jensen/Getty Images

Lamelo Ball was reportedly involved in a car accident in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

According to local outlet WSOC-TV, the Charlotte Hornets point guard crashed his custom Hummer in the minor incident just after 4:30 p.m ET. A league source told the Charlotte Observer that Ball is fine and didn’t sustain any injuries during the car accident.

The moment the Hornets star’s car collided with another vehicle was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon.

Ball was reportedly traveling west when he attempted to make a left turn onto a one-way street, causing the collision. One person reportedly suffered minor injuries but details as to who is injured have not been revealed.

A damaged sedan sat in the middle of the intersection, while Ball’s custom 2022 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 was reportedly on the side of the street, missing a front wheel.

Back in October 2023, a lawsuit filed claiming Ball ran over the foot of a 12-year-old boy who was seeking his autograph According to the complaint, the incident occurred after a Hornets scrimmage at the Spectrum Center, when the boy approached Ball’s vehicle as it drove away.

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