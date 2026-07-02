Tristan Thompson Admits He Never Planned to Tell Khloé Kardashian About Cheating

In an interview with Shannon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay, Tristan Thompson revealed that he never intended to tell Khloé Kardashian that he cheated on her while she was pregnant.

At around the 1:12:00 point of the interview, which can be seen in full below, Sharpe asked Thompson how he coped with being under more media scrutiny after he started dating Kardashian in 2016.

“When you date someone that’s in the camera and high profile, you have to understand you’re under a magnifying glass,” he shared. “You got to really move a certain way. Obviously, me being 25, being so young and just winning a championship, you know, you’re young, and you’re naive, and you’re just enjoying life.”

In 2018, it was reported that Thompson cheated on Kardashian when she was pregnant with their first child, True Thompson. The following year, they split after it was revealed that the woman he cheated on her with was Jordyn Woods, who was best friends with her half-sister Kylie Jenner at the time. They quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic to raise their daughter together, and ultimately rekindled their relationship and even got engaged. When it was revealed he cheated on her again, fathering a son with another woman, they called off the engagement but later had a baby boy via surrogacy.

They’ve remained close for the sake of their children, but he told Sharpe that he never intended to tell her he cheated on her when they were expecting their first child.