Ray J Says He Doesn't Want a Divorce in Post Celebrating 10-Year Anniversary With Princess Love

“I’m grateful I can still talk to you, be your friend—stand beside you and protect the family we created. And whatever worries life brings your way—I’ll always work harder to make better,” he wrote. “I told you I don’t wanna get a divorce! We will get it right—Happy 10 years.”

Although he indicated in the post that they’re not currently together, he expressed hope that they can reconcile again.

“Happy Anniversary Prinky,” he wrote alongside a picture of his estranged wife. “10 years later, after everything we’ve been through, somehow it all still comes back to love. No matter what happened—what was said—what people saw or what anybody thinks they know about us—we know what’s real. Through the good times and the hard ones, we’ve stayed connected—and I think somewhere along the way we learned how to love each other without conditions.”

Love and Ray J met in 2013, and later starred on the reality series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. They got married in 2016 and have two children together, but ever since 2020 they’ve been having relationship issues in the public eye. Princess Love first filed for divorce in 2020, but they were later able to overcome their issues. She filed for divorce for a fourth time in 2024.

“After much reflection, discussion, and counseling, we have come to the difficult realization that our paths have diverged, and it is in the best interest of both of us to part ways,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post shared following the fourth filing. “We want to reassure you that this decision was made thoughtfully and with mutual respect and consideration for each other’s well-being. While our relationship as spouses may be coming to an end, we remain committed to co-parenting our children and maintaining a positive and supportive family dynamic.”

In 2025, the singer was arrested after he allegedly pulled a gun on Princess Love during a livestream after he accused her of trying to take their children away from him. During the tense stream, Love called him a “woman abuser” and told him to “grow the fuck up.” He denied the accusation that he pointed a gun at his estranged wife, who was later granted a protective order against him. However, in light of his ongoing health issues, she eventually changed the order so that he can see his children.

At the start of the year, Ray J claimed he “almost died” following a medical emergency and indicated that he might not live past 2027.