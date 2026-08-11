Keke Palmer Shares Cryptic Message About Dating Life Amid Sean Evans Romance Rumors: ‘Go to Hell'

Keke Palmer fans believe the actress shaded her rumored beau, Hot Ones host Sean Evans, in an Instagram carousel posted over the weekend.
On Sunday (August 9), the I Love Boosters star posted a series of mirror selfies that were accompanied by a caption detailing what she seeks and won’t tolerate in a relationship.
"I'm chill but u shouldn't be. I want the glamour, the romance and the fun. Pull out all the stops, experiences 1 of 1! Roses, perfumes, gifts and then some! F—k the princess treatment, I'm a Queen hon. Done playing coy, for who and for what!" Palmer wrote.
She concluded, "I'm grown with a son no time to watch you fail.. If it don't feel like heaven, boy go to hell. Disrespectfully."
Since Palmer has been romantically linked to Evans over the past month, having gushed about their budding relationship recently, some of her followers believed that the post was aimed at the popular host.
Palmer and Evans’ saga dates back to April 2017, when Palmer first appeared on Hot Ones. The actress returned for a second appearance in 2021, and two years later, Evans named Palmer her his celebrity crush on the British show Chicken Shop Date, calling her a “very charming woman."
The spark became undeniable during Palmer's third Hot Ones visit in September 2025, when the actress proposed that she and Evans share a quick “smooch,” which Evans obliged to. Months of flirtation continued, with Evans appearing on a May episode of podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, and behind the scenes, he joked that Palmer was the future Mrs. Evans.
At Cannes Lions panel Spotify Beach 2026, Palmer confirmed that she and Evans were “hanging out” and taking their relationship “day by day.” The One of Them Days star was last in a relationship with Darius Jackson, with whom she shares a 3-year-old son, Leodis.
Late last month, Palmer appeared on Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, where she discussed having “genuine” chemistry with Evans. “I couldn't force that if I tried," she told the hosts.