Keke Palmer Shares Cryptic Message About Dating Life Amid Sean Evans Romance Rumors: ‘Go to Hell'

Keke Palmer fans believe the actress shaded her rumored beau, Hot Ones host Sean Evans, in an Instagram carousel posted over the weekend.

On Sunday (August 9), the I Love Boosters star posted a series of mirror selfies that were accompanied by a caption detailing what she seeks and won’t tolerate in a relationship.

"I'm chill but u shouldn't be. I want the glamour, the romance and the fun. Pull out all the stops, experiences 1 of 1! Roses, perfumes, gifts and then some! F—k the princess treatment, I'm a Queen hon. Done playing coy, for who and for what!" Palmer wrote.

She concluded, "I'm grown with a son no time to watch you fail.. If it don't feel like heaven, boy go to hell. Disrespectfully."