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'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Clarifies PlaqueBoyMax Relationship Status: 'We're Friends'

The 'Love Island' star said she really enjoys the streamer's company, but they're not dating, despite speculation.

Huda Mustafa in a black dress stands in front of a rose backdrop, and PlaqueBoyMax in a red and black shirt is at an outdoor event.
Arnold Turner / Stringer and Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Love Island star Huda Mustafa doesn’t want people getting the wrong impression about her and streamer PlaqueBoyMax.

In an interview with TMZ, Mustafa said that while she enjoyed hanging out with him during their multiple streams together, they’re not dating despite the speculation surrounding them. "No, we're friends,” she told the outlet. “We're friends. Yeah, he's the sweetest ever. He's like been one of my really closest friends like ever since I've been in LA. Yeah."

Ever since she moved to Los Angeles, Mustafa has appeared on PlaqueBoyMax’s stream multiple times, and they clearly have good chemistry. It’s led to speculation that they’ve been quietly dating, but Mustafa wants her fans to know that they’re not an item.

"He's been just being the sweetest friend throughout this whole process and just kind of settling down in LA, really, and just making sure that I'm okay and that I'm taken care of and if I need anything, like, he's there for me,” she added. “So, he's just been a really good guy.”

The first time PlaqueBoyMax got Mustafa as a guest on his stream, he gave her a gift basket featuring Hello Kitty-branded pieces, Victoria's Secret pajamas, vanilla-scented healthcare products, chocolates, and toffee.

Earlier this year, Mustafa was romantically linked with Perfect Match star Louis Russell, but they broke up in July. During the chat with TMZ, Mustafa also took a moment to defend Max amid unfounded speculation regarding his sexuality that took a toll on his mental health, and a bizarre rant from OjaySuave during Kai Cenat’s Streamer University.

"I think they need to chill on it cuz I'm going to be honest, one of the things I love about Max is that he wants everybody to feel comfortable in their own skin,” she told TMZ. “And I really admire him for that. Like, he wants people like, you know, pink isn't associated with just girls. Blue isn't associated with just boys.”

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