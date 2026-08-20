'Love Island' Star Huda Mustafa Clarifies PlaqueBoyMax Relationship Status: 'We're Friends'

Love Island star Huda Mustafa doesn’t want people getting the wrong impression about her and streamer PlaqueBoyMax.

In an interview with TMZ, Mustafa said that while she enjoyed hanging out with him during their multiple streams together, they’re not dating despite the speculation surrounding them. "No, we're friends,” she told the outlet. “We're friends. Yeah, he's the sweetest ever. He's like been one of my really closest friends like ever since I've been in LA. Yeah."

Ever since she moved to Los Angeles, Mustafa has appeared on PlaqueBoyMax’s stream multiple times, and they clearly have good chemistry. It’s led to speculation that they’ve been quietly dating, but Mustafa wants her fans to know that they’re not an item.

"He's been just being the sweetest friend throughout this whole process and just kind of settling down in LA, really, and just making sure that I'm okay and that I'm taken care of and if I need anything, like, he's there for me,” she added. “So, he's just been a really good guy.”

The first time PlaqueBoyMax got Mustafa as a guest on his stream, he gave her a gift basket featuring Hello Kitty-branded pieces, Victoria's Secret pajamas, vanilla-scented healthcare products, chocolates, and toffee.