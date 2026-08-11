Latto Shuts Down Rumors 21 Savage Is Married to Another Woman: ‘I Ain’t F*cking No Married Man’

Latto is no longer staying quiet about years of online speculation regarding her relationship with 21 Savage. During a recent Instagram Live, Latto shut down claims that Savage, with whom she shares a child with, is married and that they are having an extramarital affair. “Let y'all be loud and wrong for too long. I ain't fucking no married man, bitch. You old ugly scrawny country bitch,” she said in the video linked below.

“Old ass broke ass n***a. I am a boss,” she said further into the livestream. “I could buy you, your wife, your girlfriend, your kids, bitch. Not a n***a. Me, the boss.” Latto was seemingly responding to Charleston White, who recently questioned the double standard from public perceptions of Clareesa Shields’ relationship to Papoose, who is still legally married to estranged wife Remy Ma.

“Why y’all don’t talk about 21 Savage and Latto?” White said in the clip linked above. “Latto don’t get no backlash for getting pregnant by a married n***a.” Savage, who was born in England, had rumors spread like wildfire about his marital status following his highly-publicized immigration issues. He has since faced unsubstantiated claims that he was married to gain legal status in the United States. Latto, who welcomed a daughter with Savage earlier this year, was asked in an interview with The Breakfast Club about keeping their relationship private.