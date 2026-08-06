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ASAP Rocky Shuts Down Comparisons to Rihanna’s Wealth and Stardom: ‘Her Success Is Never My Demise’

Rocky shuts down critics who try to use Rihanna's billion-dollar empire to diminish him.

Rihanna in a shimmering outfit and ASAP Rocky in a pink suit at the 2026 Met Gala, standing on stairs with greenery in the background.
Image via MEGA/GC Images

ASAP Rocky is pushing back against online commentary that labels him a "kept man" because of Rihanna's immense wealth.

During a new interview on The Jason Lee Show, Lee praised the couple's confidence and noted that public conversations about celebrity couples often revolve around comparisons, with people debating who is more successful, who has more money, or whose career is currently bigger.

Those types of comparisons “[have] nothing to do with what y'all got going on,” Lee told Rocky, near the one-hour, 28-minute mark in the video linked below.

“My woman got billions, I got multi-millions,” Rocky responded. “Her success is never my demise. Her success isn't mine, at all. I've done what I done for myself and I'm proud of what I did for myself.”

The Harlem rapper also made it clear that outside opinions do not affect his confidence, nor his relationship with the ANTI singer and Fenty brands founder.

Rocky continued, “There's nothing another n***a can say to me, especially a n***a with less money or less anything [than] me, to make me feel insecure or less proud about my woman being successful. The fuck sense do that make? What part of the game is that?

“You know where I'm from. Like, nah, bro. I'm proud of that woman. She did that. That ain't got nothing to do with me,” he added.

According to Forbes, Rihanna's net worth sits at $1 billion.

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