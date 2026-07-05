Drake Sparks Romance Rumors After Calling BenDaDonnn With Woman At His Side

Drake may have unintentionally debuted a new romance during a call with BenDaDonnn that was captured on livestream.

During BenDaDonnn’s livestream on July 4, the streamer answered a video call from Drake with an excited scream. Though the camera is moving so you can’t quite make out who’s beside him, Drizzy is seen with a mystery woman.

As the cameraman tries to get closer to see who it is, BenDaDonnn presses the phone closer to his face to seemingly protect her identity. Drake began to tell BenDaDonnn about something the woman said before stopping to check if the streamer was alone. “Are you live?” asked Drake, prompting BenDaDonnn to respond with “Yes. Please relax.”

Check out a clip of the moment below.