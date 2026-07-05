Drake Sparks Romance Rumors After Calling BenDaDonnn With Woman At His Side

Drake may have unintentionally debuted a new romance during a call with BenDaDonnn that was captured on livestream.
During BenDaDonnn’s livestream on July 4, the streamer answered a video call from Drake with an excited scream. Though the camera is moving so you can’t quite make out who’s beside him, Drizzy is seen with a mystery woman.
As the cameraman tries to get closer to see who it is, BenDaDonnn presses the phone closer to his face to seemingly protect her identity. Drake began to tell BenDaDonnn about something the woman said before stopping to check if the streamer was alone. “Are you live?” asked Drake, prompting BenDaDonnn to respond with “Yes. Please relax.”
Check out a clip of the moment below.
On July 3, Drake shared a carousel of flex-worthy images pondering if therapy “needs” him — which was really just his way of showing off the fact that he went to a World Cup match.
In the images, Drake can be pictured with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in one, and being gifted a Cristiano Ronaldo jersey for his son, Adonis, in another. Oh yeah — Drake got to hang out with a real horse, too.
There were parts of Drake’s World Cup match attendance in Toronto that he didn’t post on his Instagram page. He also posed for a photo and signed a jersey for the wife of one of the Portuguese soccer team’s biggest players.
On the day of Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Croatia, Gonçalo Ramos' wife approached Drizzy to have him sign a jersey with her husband’s name and number. Drake happily did so and then posed for a picture with her. The soccer player’s wife later posted the moment on Instagram, tagging Drake and Ramos, writing, “You are the best.”