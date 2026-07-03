Latest Stories
Kathy Griffin Teases Romance With 22-Year-Old Man: ‘Have at It, Internet’
The 65-year-old comedian fueled romance rumors months after declaring a different relationship ‘insta official.’
Why Shannon Sharpe Refuses to Burp or Fart Around Women
On ‘Club Shay Shay,’ the Hall of Famer explains his strict bathroom rules, why he hides every bodily sound and how his upbringing shaped his dating etiquette.
Glen Powell Makes It Instagram Official With 'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph
Months of rumors, Miami getaways and red-carpet sightings led to one black-and-white kiss pic. Inside Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph’s Instagram debut.
Young M.A Clarifies Comments About Dating Straight Women: ‘I Don’t Look at Labels'
The "OOOUUU" rapper explains why the comments she made during her 'Club Shay Shay' interview were misunderstood.
Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown Reportedly Dating, Spotted Together in LA
The two were seen this week hiking Runyon Canyon, running errands, and having lunch with Brown's mother.
Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together
The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'
BIGBANG’s Daesung and KARA’s Hur Youngji Aren't Dating, Agency Says
Speculation about the two K-pop icons spread after they were seen together at a recent concert.
Keke Palmer is 'Taking it Day by Day' with 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans
From ‘love at first hot wing’ to late-night Lucali dates, Palmer opens up about her chemistry with Evans and why they’re taking it day by day.