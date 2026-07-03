Celebrity Dating

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Kathy Griffin Reveals New 22-Year-Old Boyfriend: 'Have at It'
Pop Culture

Kathy Griffin Teases Romance With 22-Year-Old Man: ‘Have at It, Internet’

The 65-year-old comedian fueled romance rumors months after declaring a different relationship ‘insta official.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Says He's Never Burped or Farted in Front of a Woman
Sports

Why Shannon Sharpe Refuses to Burp or Fart Around Women

On ‘Club Shay Shay,’ the Hall of Famer explains his strict bathroom rules, why he hides every bodily sound and how his upbringing shaped his dating etiquette.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Glen Powell Makes It IG Official With 'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph
Pop Culture

Glen Powell Makes It Instagram Official With 'Landman' Star Michelle Randolph

Months of rumors, Miami getaways and red-carpet sightings led to one black-and-white kiss pic. Inside Glen Powell and Michelle Randolph’s Instagram debut.

Bernadette Giacomazzo9 days ago
Young M.A, wearing a blue cap and denim jacket, sits at a microphone in a recording studio.
Music

Young M.A Clarifies Comments About Dating Straight Women: ‘I Don’t Look at Labels'

The "OOOUUU" rapper explains why the comments she made during her 'Club Shay Shay' interview were misunderstood.

Alex Ocho17 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: Karamo Brown attends A Toast To Hollywood Royalty: Celebrating Regina King at Soho House on August 27, 2025 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 03: Jussie Smollett attends the Behind The Scenes Beauty Day Soirée at LAVAN Midtown on May 03, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Jussie Smollett and Karamo Brown Reportedly Dating, Spotted Together in LA

The two were seen this week hiking Runyon Canyon, running errands, and having lunch with Brown's mother.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
Advertisement
Selena Gomez in a white feathered dress sits beside Benny Blanco in a black suit at a formal event.
Pop Culture

Benny Blanco Recalls His Mom Suggesting He Marry Selena Gomez Before They Got Together

The producer opened up on his 'Friends Keep Secrets' podcast about the moment he knew Gomez was the one, saying he told his mother, 'This is the girl I'm going to marry.'

Alex Ocho24 days ago
Split image. Left: BIGBANG's Daesung performing in a studded leather jacket. Right: KARA's Youngji with long orange hair smiling in a white blouse at an event.
Music

BIGBANG’s Daesung and KARA’s Hur Youngji Aren't Dating, Agency Says

Speculation about the two K-pop icons spread after they were seen together at a recent concert.

Alex Ocho24 days ago
Keke Palmer Breaks Silence on Sean Evans Dating Rumors
Pop Culture

Keke Palmer is 'Taking it Day by Day' with 'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans

From ‘love at first hot wing’ to late-night Lucali dates, Palmer opens up about her chemistry with Evans and why they’re taking it day by day.

Bernadette Giacomazzo24 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App