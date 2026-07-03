Cassidy

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Cassidy on the left is smiling and wearing a brown hat and white shirt. Eazy the Block Captain on the right has glasses, a beard, and a beaded necklace.
Music

Cassidy and Eazy the Block Captain’s Illadelphia Battle Ends in Chaos

The long-awaited battle collapsed in chaos as Cassidy and Eazy couldn’t finish Round 2.

Mark Elibert223 days ago
A person writing in a spiral notebook with a pen, seated and focused.
Music

People Are Sharing Clips of the Worst Rap Bars From Will Smith, Ludacris, Joe Budden, and More

Clearly, these verses are living rent-free in many people's minds.

tara mahadevan411 days ago
Cassidy is pictured at the microphone
Style

Kith Launches New Collection Inspired by ‘Rocky’ With Freestyle Video f/ Cassidy

The new collection sees the classic movie franchise celebrated with a range of t-shirt designs, as well as via a new freestyle video from Philly's own Cassidy.

Trace William Cowen1601 days ago
Cassidy
Music

Cassidy Unleashes Tory Lanez Diss Track "Perjury"

Just a few days after Tory Lanez rapped over his beat, Cassidy responded by dropping a diss track aimed at the Canada singer called "Perjury."

Brad Callas1812 days ago
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Rapper Cassidy poses backstage at MTV's "TRL" Studios
Music

Cassidy’s URL Battle Against Arsonal Didn’t Impress Rap Fans

Cassidy's venture into the Ultimate Rap League has been anything but illustrious.

Xavier Hamilton2383 days ago
Cassidy
Music

Cassidy Is Wanted After Skipping Court Date for Marijuana Possession

A warrant is now out for the Philly rapper's arrest.

Sajae Elder3084 days ago
Tory Lanez citi field
Music

Tory Lanez Accused of Biting Lines for Freestyle

When someone pointed out that some of Tory's lines were suspiciously close to bars by Don Q and Cassidy, the Torontonian responded immediately.

Shawn Setaro3139 days ago
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Music

Hear: Cassidy's "Lookin A** B***hes"

Cassidy puts his take on Nicki Minaj's "Lookin' A** N***a"

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4537 days ago
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Music

Cassidy Responds to Meek Mill on "Catch A Body"

Will Meek respond again?

Dharmic X4697 days ago
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Music

Here We Go Again: Cassidy Drops a "Control" Response

Cassidy drops some bars to the new record.

edwinortiz4721 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Meek Mill Reacts to Cassidy's Diss Track "R.A.I.D."

No response record, just a few tweets.

Daniel Isenberg4941 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Listen: Cassidy "Me, Myself & iPhone" (Meek Mill Diss)

Cassidy goes at Meek, and addresses his relationship with Swizz Beatz.

Daniel Isenberg4956 days ago
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