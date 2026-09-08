Paul Meara
Latest Stories
50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear
Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.
G-Unit Reunion? The Game Wants It To Happen
The Game started a petition on Facebook.
50 Cent May Be Starring in Animated Comedy Series Based on His Childhood
He's reportedly in negotiations.
Video: Tony Yayo Says Things Were Better When G-Unit "Didn't Have Any Money"
More hungry perhaps?
Listen: The Purist f/ Big Twins, Havoc & Sean Price "Cold Hearts"
Title pretty much explains it.
Video: Raekwon Talks Wu-Tang Clan Beef, Speaks on U-God's Lawsuit Against Wu-Tang Music Group
Perhaps speaking on the future of the Wu?
Video: SpaceGhostPurrp f/ Nell "No Trouble"
Purrp and Nell drop a video for Purrp's already released "No Trouble."