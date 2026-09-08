Paul Meara Portrait

Paul Meara

Joined July 2014 | 288 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Four men posing together, all smiling. One wears a bucket hat, another a beanie, and one has sunglasses and a cap. Casual setting.

50 Unreleased Rap Albums We’d Kill To Hear

Out of all the hip-hop albums that never saw the light of day, these are the projects that we're still dying to give a listen.

Paul Meara389 days ago
Not Available Lead

G-Unit Reunion? The Game Wants It To Happen

The Game started a petition on Facebook.

Paul Meara4978 days ago
Photo Removed

50 Cent May Be Starring in Animated Comedy Series Based on His Childhood

He's reportedly in negotiations.

Paul Meara4978 days ago
Photo Removed

Video: SL Jones "Let'm Talk"

This one is hype!

Paul Meara4978 days ago
Advertisement

Listen: Rick Ross "B***h, Don't Kill My Vibe (Remix)"

A matter of timing?

Paul Meara4980 days ago
Photo Removed

Listen: The Purist f/ Big Twins, Havoc & Sean Price "Cold Hearts"

Title pretty much explains it.

Paul Meara4980 days ago
Not Available Lead

Video: Jay2 'The KiDD Classic' "While Thinking"

This video is on point.

Paul Meara4980 days ago

Daft Punk Set To Release A New Album This Year

It's been a while.

Paul Meara4981 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Mixtape: Raz Fresco & ChillxWill "The Popcorn Tape"

Boom bap is back.

Paul Meara4982 days ago
Not Available Lead

Video: Raekwon Talks Wu-Tang Clan Beef, Speaks on U-God's Lawsuit Against Wu-Tang Music Group

Perhaps speaking on the future of the Wu?

Paul Meara4982 days ago
Not Available Lead

Check Out the 2013 Coachella Lineup

Names upon names.

Paul Meara4984 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Kendrick Lamar Freestyles On HOT 97 with Funk Flex

Killed it, like always.

Paul Meara4984 days ago
Not Available Lead

Listen: Valentino Khan: "Twerk 4 Gold"

The title is self-explanitory.

Paul Meara4984 days ago
Not Available Lead

Video: SpaceGhostPurrp f/ Nell "No Trouble"

Purrp and Nell drop a video for Purrp's already released "No Trouble."

Paul Meara4984 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App