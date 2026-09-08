Sowmya Krishnamurthy
Latest Stories
Pharrell and will.i.am Settle "i am OTHER" Lawsuit
You can all go back to saying, "I am" now.
50 Cent Talks "Animal Ambition" and Responds to Tony Yayo's Comments Regarding G-Unit Fallout
50 looks to the future, while Yayo looks to the past.
Snoop Dogg Shares a Slice of Life in "Gangstas Don't Live That Long" Video
Life is good for Snoop Dogg.
Russell Simmons and Steve Rifkind Announce ADD52 Artist Platform
Veteran rap honchos launch artist breeding ground.
50 Cent Performs New Song "Hold On" at SXSW
From his upcoming album <em>Animal Ambition</em>.
Hear a New Single From the Late Doe B, "Betta Kno It"
The Grand Hustle rapper's catalogue continues to grow in the wake of his passing.
50 Cent Questions Snoop Dogg About His Manicures in New Vlad TV Cartoon
Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent manicures
Young Thug and Bloody Jay Enjoy "All Type A Drugs"
Black Portland drops a new song.
SBTRKT Drops "Highs and Lows" from "Transitions" Series
From new 6-track EP series.
Gucci Mane and Young Thug Are "Hot Boys" on New Collabo Track
From their new collaborative project <em>Young Thugga Mane LaFlare</em>.
Diddy Reportedly Bidding for Fuse Network
Sources cite that Diddy has bid $200M.
Jay Z and Kanye West to Perform at SXSW 2014 for Samsung
The Throne descends on Austin, TX.
Big Boi Gets Retro on His Latest Mashup, "Lanes" (feat. A$AP Rocky & Phantogram & A-Ha)
The 80's-flavored cut comes complete with retro visuals by the OutKast rapper.
Future Drops Extended Version of "Move That Dope" Music Video with Pharrell, Pusha T and Casino
Casino makes an appearance this time around.
LL Cool J Loves the Ladies on His New Record "All Night Long"
Romantic raps from LL.
Lily Allen Goes for a Wild Ride In Her Music Video for "Our Time"
You're seeing triple.