Sowmya Krishnamurthy Portrait

Sowmya Krishnamurthy

Joined July 2014 | 183 posts
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Latest Stories

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Pharrell and will.i.am Settle "i am OTHER" Lawsuit

You can all go back to saying, "I am" now.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4572 days ago
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50 Cent Talks "Animal Ambition" and Responds to Tony Yayo's Comments Regarding G-Unit Fallout

50 looks to the future, while Yayo looks to the past.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4572 days ago
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Snoop Dogg Shares a Slice of Life in "Gangstas Don't Live That Long" Video

Life is good for Snoop Dogg.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4573 days ago
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Russell Simmons and Steve Rifkind Announce ADD52 Artist Platform

Veteran rap honchos launch artist breeding ground.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4573 days ago
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50 Cent Performs New Song "Hold On" at SXSW

From his upcoming album <em>Animal Ambition</em>.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4573 days ago
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Que Contemplates the Meaning of "Time" in New Video

Que "Time"

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4573 days ago
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Hear a New Single From the Late Doe B, "Betta Kno It"

The Grand Hustle rapper's catalogue continues to grow in the wake of his passing.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4573 days ago
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50 Cent Questions Snoop Dogg About His Manicures in New Vlad TV Cartoon

Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent manicures

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4573 days ago
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ZMoney Cooks Up Heat in "10 Hours" Video

Young Chop on the beat.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4573 days ago
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Young Thug and Bloody Jay Enjoy "All Type A Drugs"

Black Portland drops a new song.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4573 days ago
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SBTRKT Drops "Highs and Lows" from "Transitions" Series

From new 6-track EP series.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4574 days ago

Gucci Mane and Young Thug Are "Hot Boys" on New Collabo Track

From their new collaborative project <em>Young Thugga Mane LaFlare</em>.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4574 days ago

Diddy Reportedly Bidding for Fuse Network

Sources cite that Diddy has bid $200M.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4574 days ago
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Jay Z and Kanye West to Perform at SXSW 2014 for Samsung

The Throne descends on Austin, TX.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4574 days ago
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Big Boi Gets Retro on His Latest Mashup, "Lanes" (feat. A$AP Rocky & Phantogram & A-Ha)

The 80's-flavored cut comes complete with retro visuals by the OutKast rapper.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4574 days ago
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Future Drops Extended Version of "Move That Dope" Music Video with Pharrell, Pusha T and Casino

Casino makes an appearance this time around.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4574 days ago

LL Cool J Loves the Ladies on His New Record "All Night Long"

Romantic raps from LL.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4575 days ago
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Lily Allen Goes for a Wild Ride In Her Music Video for "Our Time"

You're seeing triple.

Sowmya Krishnamurthy4575 days ago

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