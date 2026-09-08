Erich Donaldson
Latest Stories
Listen: Mach Five f/ Trinidad Jame$ "Who You Rollin' Wit"
New Atlanta rolling deep.
Video: Big K.R.I.T. Announces New Mixtape Title
Big K.R.I.T. is working on his next mixtape. It's been talked about a little bit but today, in this video, we get more information surrounding it.
Video: Nas on Hot 97 With Angie Martinez
He speaks on some interesting topics.
Gunplay Speaks on UFO Conspiracy Theories
Just when you thought he couldn't get any weirder.
Nas Says He's Working on New Music and Speaks on His Favorite Albums of 2012
Can't stop, won't stop.
Quote Of The Day: Shawty Lo Explains How He Ended Up With 11 Kids
Hey, at least he's honest.
Curren$y Says His "Live In Concert" Project with Wiz Khalifa Will Be a Retail Album
The wait seemed to pay off.
Video: Joe Budden Talks "Mama Said," Relationships and More
Joey in his natural subjects.
Video: Chase N. Cashe Talks Struggles of an Independent Artist, Drake and More
This is a good interview.