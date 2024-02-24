‘Worst Bar You’ve Ever Heard?’ Prompts People to Share the Most Awful and Hilarious Hip-Hop Lyrics

What were they thinking?

Feb 24, 2024
Studio microphone with headphones hanging on it, background blurred with purple hue. No persons visible
via Getty
Studio microphone with headphones hanging on it, background blurred with purple hue. No persons visible
via Getty

In the 50 years since Hip-Hop’s inception, we’ve witnessed some of the greatest bars of all time by some of the best emcees to hit the mic. However, this article isn’t about musical excellence—this is about lyrical failures.

This is for the corny one-liners you wish your favorite rapper never uttered, the politically incorrect bars some artists wish to leave behind, those verses that did not stand the test of time, and the most meme-able moments we'll never forget.

On Friday, user BattleRapBum went on X (formerly known as Twitter) to solicit his followers for the “worst bar” they’ve ever heard.  The viral post, which has been seen over 85 million times, has inspired thousands of responses and hours of laughter. 

Twitter: @BattleRapBum

That’s not to say that all of the rappers referenced on X (or in this article) are necessarily bad artists themselves. However, you’re bound to hit a foul every now and then. Check out some of the worst bars below.

Twitter: @AlhamisiMo

Twitter: @Veganblackjesus

Twitter: @chillextremist

Twitter: @_chabedoll

Twitter: @919_huncho

Twitter: @kasimthedream_

Twitter: @joshbechill5

Twitter: @percheaddread

Twitter: @Renegade1k

Twitter: @WifexOfxAgony

Twitter: @SILKDURAG

Twitter: @ErnieStayPoppin

Twitter: @FlyGod_Ju

Twitter: @dismymamaphone

Twitter: @W4R2HIP

Twitter: @jtd400

Twitter: @Classxcj

Twitter: @peagle05

Twitter: @FREAKBOULNEWS

Twitter: @SUGARFO0T

Twitter: @kang_person

Twitter: @4GameSuspension

Twitter: @LORAFRIMANEE

Twitter: @fuckjuliene

Twitter: @BattleRapBum

Twitter: @spudschat

Twitter: @HAAAHAAAAheehee

Twitter: @Pohlosweater

Twitter: @MaxxJuliann

Twitter: @thisiselliz

Twitter: @JozuJoestar

Twitter: @JAMisFareal

Twitter: @ydkmkb

Twitter: @Kza_____


Rap LyricsMean TweetsTweetsRap TwitterRapperRappersRap VideosRapViral VideosBarsLyricsTwitter ReactionsTwitterBlack TwitterChildish GambinoDonald GloverLogicJay ZEminemR. KellyJuvenileBig TymersBig SeanMeek MillRoyce Da 59DrakeSoulja BoyCassidyToosiiFivio ForeignTygaGudda GuddaSkeptaTrevor Jackson2 ChainzSwizz BeatzJack Harlow

Latest in Music