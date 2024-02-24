‘Worst Bar You’ve Ever Heard?’ Prompts People to Share the Most Awful and Hilarious Hip-Hop Lyrics

In the 50 years since Hip-Hop’s inception, we’ve witnessed some of the greatest bars of all time by some of the best emcees to hit the mic. However, this article isn’t about musical excellence—this is about lyrical failures.

This is for the corny one-liners you wish your favorite rapper never uttered, the politically incorrect bars some artists wish to leave behind, those verses that did not stand the test of time, and the most meme-able moments we'll never forget.

On Friday, user BattleRapBum went on X (formerly known as Twitter) to solicit his followers for the “worst bar” they’ve ever heard. The viral post, which has been seen over 85 million times, has inspired thousands of responses and hours of laughter.