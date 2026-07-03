Cam Newton

Cam Newton is a retired NFL quarterback celebrated for his dual-threat ability to both pass and run, revolutionizing the quarterback role with his athleticism. He was born on May 11, 1989, in Atlanta, Georgia. Drafted first overall in 2011, he became the face of the Carolina Panthers, earning NFL MVP honors in 2015 after leading the team to Super Bowl 50. Newton’s trademark "Superman" touchdown celebration and fearless leadership have made him one of the most recognizable and influential players of his generation. Fans return to Newton’s story because of his resilience through injuries and team changes, including stints with the Patriots and Panthers again, showcasing his adaptability in a competitive league. His influence extends beyond football into sneaker culture, where his bold, eclectic style has inspired signature shoe collaborations, and his philanthropic work connects him deeply with communities off the field. He is now an active sports pundit.