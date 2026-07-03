Cam Newton

Cam Newton is a retired NFL quarterback celebrated for his dual-threat ability to both pass and run, revolutionizing the quarterback role with his athleticism. He was born on May 11, 1989, in Atlanta, Georgia. Drafted first overall in 2011, he became the face of the Carolina Panthers, earning NFL MVP honors in 2015 after leading the team to Super Bowl 50. Newton’s trademark "Superman" touchdown celebration and fearless leadership have made him one of the most recognizable and influential players of his generation. Fans return to Newton’s story because of his resilience through injuries and team changes, including stints with the Patriots and Panthers again, showcasing his adaptability in a competitive league. His influence extends beyond football into sneaker culture, where his bold, eclectic style has inspired signature shoe collaborations, and his philanthropic work connects him deeply with communities off the field. He is now an active sports pundit.

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DJ Akademiks and Daphne Joy
Pop Culture

Daphne Joy Tells DJ Akademiks She's 'Very Scared of Love' After Previous Relationships

The model and actress, newly single, reflected on her dating patterns and why she gravitates toward high-profile, busy men.

Trey Alston3 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: Eric Bellinger attends the BET Awards 2026 Media House at Hudson Loft on June 27, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - JUNE 20: The Weeknd performs on stage at Parken Stadium on June 20, 2026 in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Music

Eric Bellinger Says The Weeknd Is for Those Who 'Like the Billy Goat Vibe'

The R&B singer-songwriter gave a blunt critique of The Weeknd's voice.

Jaelani Turner-Williams5 days ago
Cam Newton Rips Josh Hokit for 'Classless' Michelle Obama Insult During UFC Freedom 250
Sports

Cam Newton Rips Josh Hokit Over 'Tasteless' Michelle Obama Insult at UFC Freedom 250

On his '4th & 1' podcast, the ex-NFL MVP calls out the UFC heavyweight’s viral post-fight jab at Michelle Obama and questions where the line is now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo25 days ago
(L-R) Daphne Joy and DJ Akademiks.
Music

Daphne Joy Says She'd Go on a Date With DJ Akademiks: 'He Made Me Laugh'

The model and mother of 50 Cent's son had previously said she was "attracted" to the media personality's attraction to her.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
(L-R) Cam Newton and Daphne Joy.
Music

Daphne Joy Jokingly Calls Out Cam Newton Over His Detailed Synopsis of Diddy Sex Tape

The podcaster and former NFL star said he needed to do his "research" on the tape before meeting Joy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
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Cam Newton Says Men Who Aren't Providers are a Liability
Sports

Cam Newton Explains Why Men Should ‘Provide and Protect’

On a new ‘Funky Friday’ episode, the former NFL MVP discussed protection, provision and why being soft doesn’t make a man weak.

Bernadette Giacomazzo28 days ago
Saucy Santana Tells Cam Newton How He and His Mother 'Beefed Real Bad' When He Came Out
Sports

Saucy Santana Tells Cam Newton He ‘Beefed Real Bad’ With Pastor Mom After Coming Out

From City Girls’ makeup artist to viral rapper, Santana opened up about family tension, faith and why he never tones himself down.

Bernadette Giacomazzo32 days ago
Yung Miami in a stylish outfit with a leather cap; Drake performing on stage wearing a vest and holding a microphone.
Music

Yung Miami Urges Drake to 'Pick Up the Phone,' Says She Tried to Get Him on "Take Me to Chanel"

Yung Miami is still hopeful about securing a solo Drake collab.

Trace William Cowen43 days ago
Stephen A. Smith Tells Cam Newton That He's Looking for 'Sex Appeal' in a New Woman
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Tells Cam Newton Why 'Sex Appeal' Comes First in Dating

On Cam Newton’s ‘Funky Friday,’ Stephen A. Smith says sex appeal comes first, explaining why attraction is his non-negotiable starting point.

Bernadette Giacomazzo75 days ago
Ray J in a white shirt and suspenders, sits in a brown leather chair, with a relaxed posture and a thoughtful expression.
Pop Culture

Ray J Claims He's Slept With Over 12,000 Women, Threw a Party When He Hit 10,000

Speaking with Cam Newton, Ray J also suggested that he's had over 3,000 threesomes.

Joe Price80 days ago
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 13: Angela Simmons attends Angela Renée: Exclusive Listening Experience "Run To" at Retreat on March 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24:Cam Newton is seen outside "GMA Studio" on November 24, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Angela Simmons Says Cam Newton Gave Her the 'Ick' On First Date

The media personalities met through a "mutual friend" before going on a date.

Jaelani Turner-Williams111 days ago
Cam Newton Compares Being Married to a 'Hostage' Crisis
Sports

Cam Newton Says Marriage Should Feel Like a Choice — Not a ‘Hostage’ Situation

Cam Newton opens up about marriage and divorce fears, saying he wants 'volunteers,' not 'hostages,' in relationships.

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
Cam Newton wearing a stylish hat, glasses, and a vest, smiling at the camera.
Sports

Cam Newton to Fund HBCU Tailgate Tour With ‘106 & Sports’ Earnings After Show Cancelation

Newton says the tour will highlight HBCU culture, athletes, and traditions through his podcast.

Mark Elibert148 days ago
ESPN analyst Cam Newton is seen on the set of "First Take" on February 06, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Sports

Cam Newton, Father of 9, Says Women’s ‘Value’ Decreases as They Have More Kids

“Women’s value get lower the more children that they have," he asserted.

Kris Seavers149 days ago
Cam Newton-Led '106 & Sports' Canceled by BET+ After Just 8 Episodes
Sports

Cam Newton–Led ‘106 & Sports’ Canceled by BET+ After 8 Episodes

BET+ has canceled Cam Newton’s sports talk show ‘106 & Sports’ after one eight-episode season, confirming the series will not return.

Bernadette Giacomazzo151 days ago
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SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Cam Newton #1 of team J Balvin looks on against team Druski during the Super Bowl LX Celebrity Flag football game on YouTube at Moscone Center South on February 07, 2026 in San Francisco, California.
Sports

Cam Newton Says College Was the First Time He Was Around White People and Felt 'Equal'

The retired NFL player wasn't used to being around white people unless they were in a "senior position."

Jaelani Turner-Williams157 days ago
Ashley Nicole Moss and Cam Newton attend the BET “106 & Sports” Watch Party at Illuminarium on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Sports

Ashley Nicole on Cam Newton Saying He Can’t Have Platonic Friendships With Women: ‘This Is Awkward'

"I don't have women around me that I'm cool with that I don't have plans on stabbing," said Newton.

Joe Price165 days ago
Rapper Young Joc and Rapper P. Diddy attend the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Casino Resort on September 9, 2007 in LasVegas, Nevada.
Music

Yung Joc Says He Never Witnessed Any of Diddy's Alleged Misconduct

Joc was signed to Diddy's Bad Boy South imprint at the height of his career.

Joe Price171 days ago

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