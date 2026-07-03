Featured
From college legends like Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush to this era's superstars in Caitlin Clark and Zion Williamson, we ranked the biggest college sports stars of the past 20 years.Zion Olojede
Sports
Cam Newton on His 7-on-7 Program: 'Name Me Another NFL Athlete That Impacted The Community More'
We caught up with former NFL MVP Cam Newton to discuss his 7-on-7 program, his transition to media, and why he believes he's a top media sports personality.Zion Olojede
In the minds of most people, the NFL's great quarterbacks look like Tom Brady & Joe Montana but Black quaterbacks have revolutionized the game as well.Zion Olojede
Sports
Cam Newton Called Out Over Sexist Comments About Women Who 'Can't Cook' and 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'
Newton opened up about growing up in a home where his mother, father, and grandmother raised him together—which he said helped him learn “what a woman was."Brenton Blanchet