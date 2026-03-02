Sports

Cam Newton Says Marriage Should Feel Like a Choice — Not a ‘Hostage’ Situation

Cam Newton opens up about marriage and divorce fears, saying he wants 'volunteers,' not 'hostages,' in relationships.

Cam Newton Compares Being Married to a 'Hostage' Crisis
Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Cam Newton is once again putting his relationship philosophy on full display—this time starting with a blunt take on marriage.

While appearing on the TalkLes Podcast on Friday, February 27, Newton didn’t ease into the topic. “I want to be around who want to be around me,” he said. “I like volunteers. I don’t like hostages.”

The analogy framed how he sees relationships at their core: choice over obligation. “If you feel like you gotta be there, that ain’t it,” he added, making it clear he’s not interested in anything that feels forced.

Newton also questioned the weight people place on traditional symbols of commitment. “You can have a ring with no love, and you can have love with no ring,” he said. “So what are we really doing it for?”

He pointed to adversity as the real test of a relationship. “You don’t really know a person until adversity hits,” Newton said. “You don’t realize that until the fight is happening.”

And when it comes to relationships shaped by fame and success, he was even more direct: “People can love you for what you can offer… that don’t mean they love you for you.”

Those comments echo—and build on—what Newton previously said about marriage during an appearance on The NXT Chapter podcast with Bishop T.D. Jakes. There, he broke down why his outlook shifted over time, pointing to external influences that complicated what he once saw as a clear path.

“There’s a lot of worldly things that crept into it,” Newton said.

He contrasted that with how marriage was presented to him growing up in the church. “You see ‘Sister so-and-so’ and ‘Brother so-and-so,’” he explained, describing a version of marriage that looked stable on the surface but didn’t reveal the full picture.

As he got older, that perception changed: “Y’all values of marriage ain’t the same that I was used to.”

Newton made it clear he’s not rejecting marriage outright—but he’s not rushing into it either. “It’s not that I have an issue with marriage,” he said. “My desire for marriage is not greater than my fear of divorce.”

That hesitation comes down to certainty. “The most impactful vow for me is ‘for better or for worse,’” Newton said. “I want to know without a shadow of a doubt—how is that evidenced?”

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