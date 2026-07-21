Cam Newton Reportedly Out at ESPN Less Than a Year After Joining First Take

Cam Newton's tenure at ESPN has come to an unexpected end as the former NFL MVP is reportedly among several high-profile personalities being let go in the company's latest round of talent layoffs, NBC Sports reports. According to multiple reports, Newton is part of a wave of departures that also includes NFL analyst Ryan Clark, longtime baseball broadcaster Karl Ravech, injury analyst Stephania Bell, SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero and NFL Network analyst Charles Davis. Newton's exit is one of the biggest surprises given how recently he joined the network. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback signed a multi-year deal with ESPN last August after becoming a regular contributor on First Take, where he quickly established himself as one of Stephen A. Smith's primary debate partners throughout the 2025 NFL season.

He also made appearances alongside the show during its visits to historically Black colleges and universities, becoming a prominent face on the network's flagship morning program. Newton was brought in following Shannon Sharpe's departure from ESPN in the summer of 2025 after Sharpe exited the network amid a sexual assault lawsuit that was later settled. While Newton's outspoken style helped him stand out on television, it also generated headlines throughout his first year at ESPN. In addition to his commentary on First Take, Newton remained active through his independent 4th & 1 podcast, where several of his remarks sparked debate. Earlier this year, he faced criticism over comments regarding women's value and later drew attention after hosting commentator Jason Whitlock on his podcast, prompting public discussion from Stephen A. Smith about Newton's role on the network. Despite those controversies, Newton remained a regular presence on First Take, making his reported departure just weeks before the start of the 2026 NFL season particularly unexpected.