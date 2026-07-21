GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

Cam Newton Reportedly Out at ESPN Less Than a Year After Joining First Take

The former NFL MVP is reportedly among ESPN's latest talent cuts, bringing an unexpected end to his run as one of First Take's top football analysts.

Cam Newton wearing a wide-brimmed hat, glasses, and a football jersey with "Boogie" on it, smiling and giving a thumbs-up on a field.
(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Cam Newton's tenure at ESPN has come to an unexpected end as the former NFL MVP is reportedly among several high-profile personalities being let go in the company's latest round of talent layoffs, NBC Sports reports.

According to multiple reports, Newton is part of a wave of departures that also includes NFL analyst Ryan Clark, longtime baseball broadcaster Karl Ravech, injury analyst Stephania Bell, SportsCenter anchor David Lloyd, NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero and NFL Network analyst Charles Davis.

Newton's exit is one of the biggest surprises given how recently he joined the network. The former Carolina Panthers quarterback signed a multi-year deal with ESPN last August after becoming a regular contributor on First Take, where he quickly established himself as one of Stephen A. Smith's primary debate partners throughout the 2025 NFL season.

He also made appearances alongside the show during its visits to historically Black colleges and universities, becoming a prominent face on the network's flagship morning program.

Newton was brought in following Shannon Sharpe's departure from ESPN in the summer of 2025 after Sharpe exited the network amid a sexual assault lawsuit that was later settled.

While Newton's outspoken style helped him stand out on television, it also generated headlines throughout his first year at ESPN.

In addition to his commentary on First Take, Newton remained active through his independent 4th & 1 podcast, where several of his remarks sparked debate. Earlier this year, he faced criticism over comments regarding women's value and later drew attention after hosting commentator Jason Whitlock on his podcast, prompting public discussion from Stephen A. Smith about Newton's role on the network.

Despite those controversies, Newton remained a regular presence on First Take, making his reported departure just weeks before the start of the 2026 NFL season particularly unexpected.

ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro addressed employees in a company-wide memo Tuesday morning, explaining that the cuts followed an organizational review after ESPN's acquisition of NFL Network as part of the league's equity agreement with the company. Pitaro added that the restructuring would extend beyond the newly acquired assets and affect other areas of ESPN as well.

Ryan Clark's reported departure also marks the end of one of ESPN's most recognizable NFL voices. Clark had become a fixture across the network's football coverage through appearances on NFL Live, Get Up, First Take and other studio programming.

Neither ESPN nor the on-air personalities immediately commented publicly on the reported layoffs.

Related Stories

Ciara Breaks Silence on Russell Wilson Retirement
Sports

Ciara Delivers Emotional Message as Russell Wilson Officially Retires From NFL

Inside Ciara’s emotional message to Russell Wilson as he hangs up his cleats and steps into a new role with CBS Sports.

Bernadette Giacomazzo50 days ago
(L-R) Cam Newton and Daphne Joy.
Music

Daphne Joy Jokingly Calls Out Cam Newton Over His Detailed Synopsis of Diddy Sex Tape

The podcaster and former NFL star said he needed to do his "research" on the tape before meeting Joy.

Jaelani Turner-Williams37 days ago
Shannon Sharpe Rumored to be Returning to ESPN
Sports

Shannon Sharpe ESPN Return Rumors Heat Up After Skip Bayless Reunion

Skip and Stephen A. are reuniting on 'First Take' — now fans are wondering if Shannon Sharpe could be the next bombshell ESPN brings back on air.

Bernadette Giacomazzo80 days ago

Trending

1
StyleHow to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
2
SneakersComplex Introduces the 5 for 5 Sneakers Quiz
3
BetsRoman Anthony Injury Update: When Will Red Sox Star Return?
4
SportsYankees Are Giving Away 18,000 George Costanza Calzone Bobbleheads
5
SneakersHow to Buy the 'Triple White' Pharrell x Adidas Virginia Adistar Jellyfish
6
SneakersHyperice x Nike Air Zoom Hyperslide: Everything You Need to Know

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App