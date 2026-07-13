Eric Bellinger Says The Weeknd Is for Those Who 'Like the Billy Goat Vibe'

Eric Bellinger shared his thoughts on whether The Weeknd can actually sing, and his opinion teetered towards unimpressed.

On the Friday (July 10) episode of Cam Newton's Funky Friday podcast, the retired NFL player put the R&B singer-songwriter in the hot seat by directly asking if he thought The Weeknd could sing. The topic was raised around the 1:07:00 mark of the video below, after Bellinger reflected on The Weeknd claiming that Usher bit his style on the singer’s 2012 single, “Climax.”

“I was in the studio with Usher. I was like, ‘Bro, I got this. You don't even got to respond. I got you.’ So I did my video. But then he still walked behind me,” Bellinger recounted. “It's like we just be having fun with it. I'mma call somebody out.”