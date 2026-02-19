Cam Newton to Fund HBCU Tailgate Tour With ‘106 & Sports’ Earnings After Show Cancelation

“I took on the BET project for one reason: To give back and shine a light on the excellence of our HBCUs — their student-athletes, their academic programs, their alumni, and that one-of-a-kind gameday experience,” Newton said.

In a statement shared on LinkedIn , the former NFL MVP announced plans to use the money he earned from the BET+ show to personally fund a six-stop college football tailgate tour set for this fall. The tour will focus heavily on HBCU campuses and gameday traditions.

Cam Newton says he’s reinvesting his paycheck from his nixed BET 106 & Sports into a new initiative designed to spotlight historically Black colleges and universities.

106 & Sports, which was filmed in Atlanta and co-hosted by Ashley Nicole Moss, ran for eight episodes and highlighted HBCU athletics and culture. While the series had a limited run, Newton said he remains proud of the project, and believes taking matters into his own hands will create a bigger impact.

According to Newton, the upcoming tour will include video production for his 4th and 1 podcast, allowing him to tell deeper stories about the schools, their traditions, and their communities. Four of the six planned stops will take place at HBCUs, though the full schedule has not yet been released.

Newton said his commitment to HBCUs is personal, noting that while many members of his family attended historically Black colleges, his own path took him elsewhere. After starting his college career at Florida and later attending junior college, Newton transferred to Auburn, where he won the Heisman Trophy and led the team to a national championship before becoming the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.

In recent years, Newton has remained closely connected to HBCU culture, including appearances on ESPN’s First Take during the show’s broadcasts from HBCU campuses.