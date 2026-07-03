Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers, founded in 1993, burst onto the NFL scene in 1995, quickly becoming a symbol of Southern football pride and resilience. Their 2015 Super Bowl run, led by Cam Newton’s electrifying dual-threat quarterback play, remains a defining moment that galvanized the Carolinas' fanbase and put Charlotte on the national football map. Panther Nation thrives on a home-field atmosphere at Bank of America Stadium that feels like a communal celebration of grit and determination. The team’s identity centers on a ferocious defensive front and a versatile offense, but it’s the deep connection with their regional community that keeps fans returning season after season.

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Cam Newton Rips Josh Hokit for 'Classless' Michelle Obama Insult During UFC Freedom 250
Sports

Cam Newton Rips Josh Hokit Over 'Tasteless' Michelle Obama Insult at UFC Freedom 250

On his '4th & 1' podcast, the ex-NFL MVP calls out the UFC heavyweight’s viral post-fight jab at Michelle Obama and questions where the line is now.

Bernadette Giacomazzo26 days ago
Cam Newton Says Men Who Aren't Providers are a Liability
Sports

Cam Newton Explains Why Men Should ‘Provide and Protect’

On a new ‘Funky Friday’ episode, the former NFL MVP discussed protection, provision and why being soft doesn’t make a man weak.

Bernadette Giacomazzo29 days ago
Keith Gray.
Sports

Former NFL Player Keith Gray Convicted in $328 Million Medicare Testing Fraud

Prosecutors say the former UCONN captain paid kickbacks and billed Medicare for unnecessary genetic tests.

Mark Elibert148 days ago
'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels Flames Cam Newton: 'He Might Wanna Get His Brain Checked'
Sports

'RHOP' Star Monique Samuels Fires Back at Cam Newton: ‘He Might Wanna Get His Brain Checked’

The former ‘RHOP’ star torches Cam Newton’s viral take on moms, calling out his dating standards, his upbringing, and his comments on women’s value.

Bernadette Giacomazzo148 days ago
Cam Newton-Led '106 & Sports' Canceled by BET+ After Just 8 Episodes
Sports

Cam Newton–Led ‘106 & Sports’ Canceled by BET+ After 8 Episodes

BET+ has canceled Cam Newton’s sports talk show ‘106 & Sports’ after one eight-episode season, confirming the series will not return.

Bernadette Giacomazzo152 days ago
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Carolina Panthers Star Tetairoa McMillan Under Fire for Using Racial Slur
Sports

Carolina Panthers Star Tetairoa McMillan Apologizes After Using Racial Slur During Livestream

Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan issued an apology after using a racial slur during a livestreamed esports event, sparking online backlash.

Bernadette Giacomazzo162 days ago
Cam Newton Gets Standing Ovation During Panthers 'Legends of the Game' Return
Sports

Cam Newton Gets Standing Ovation During Panthers 'Legends of the Game' Return

Cam Newton honored as 'Legend of the Game' at Panthers stadium, where he energized fans by pounding the iconic Keep Pounding drum.

Bernadette Giacomazzo188 days ago
Cam Newton Returning For Carolina Panthers Playoff Game
Sports

Cam Newton Returning to Carolina for Panthers Playoff Game

Returning as the Panthers’ 'Legend of the Game,' Cam Newton will lead pregame festivities against the Rams.

Bernadette Giacomazzo190 days ago
Ex-NFL Star Greg Hardy Suffers Scary Asthma Attack During Boxing Debut
Sports

Ex-NFL Star Greg Hardy’s Boxing Debut Ended in a Ringside Scare

Hardy, who played for the Carolina Panthers and the Dallas Cowboys, faced off against MMA fighter Evgeny Goncharov.

Bernadette Giacomazzo228 days ago
First Trans Cheerleader for Carolina Panthers Claims She Was Fired Following Trump Re-Election
Sports

First Trans Cheerleader for Carolina Panthers Claims She Was Fired Following Trump Re-Election

Justine Lindsay says she's 'not throwing shade' at the NFL or the team, but rather, she's just explaining what happened.

Bernadette Giacomazzo241 days ago
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Carolina Panthers Running Back Rico Dowdle Launches GoFundMe After 'Key & Peele' Controversy
Sports

NFL Star Rico Dowdle’s ‘Key & Peele’ Celebration Fine Just Sparked a Fundraiser

Fined for his 'Key & Peele' touchdown celebration, Panthers RB Rico Dowdle flipped the moment into a fundraiser.

Bernadette Giacomazzo249 days ago
The image shows the Carolina Panthers logo, featuring a stylized black panther on a blue background with team-related graphics.
Life

Panthers Fire Staffer Who Highlighted Charlie Kirk Saying Gun Deaths Are 'Worth It'

Charlie Rock shared an Instagram Stories post that referenced when Kirk said gun deaths are "worth it" to protect Second Amendment rights.

Joe Price310 days ago
Carolina Panthers LB's Estranged Wife Arrested After Allegedly Slapping His Accused Mistress
Sports

Ex-Panthers Star’s Estranged Wife Arrested for Allegedly Hitting Woman Over Affair Claim

Ex-Carolina Panthers LB, Thomas Davis, is in the news after his estranged wife, Kelly Davis, was arrested for allegedly slapping his accused mistress.

Bernadette Giacomazzo310 days ago
Cam Newton in a pinstripe suit and wide-brimmed hat stands in front of a backdrop with logos, including Nissan, at an event.
Sports

Cam Newton Says He’s No Longer 'Superman' to Kids After NFL Exit

The 35-year-old shares eight children with three different women.

tara mahadevan548 days ago
Sports

Cam Newton and Jasmin Brown Welcome First Baby Together

The NFL star and comedian have been together since 2021.

Jaelani Turner-Williams864 days ago
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Cornerback Rashard Anderson #46 of the Carolina Panthers looks on from the sideline
Sports

Former Carolina Panthers Cornerback Rashard Anderson Dead at 45

Former Panthers cornerback Rashard Anderson, who was the team’s first-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, has died at the age of 45, the league announced.

Joe Price1465 days ago

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