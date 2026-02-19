Cam Newton, Father of 9, Says Women’s ‘Value’ Decreases as They Have More Kids

Cam Newton is on a roll with questionable comments about women. In his newest statement, the former NFL quarterback asserted that “women’s value get lower the more children that they have.” The comment from the father of nine came from his appearance on the It’s Giving podcast, hosted by Sarah Fontenot. The self-described “self-love guru” asked Newton if he feels like “women’s value gets lowered when they have multiple children by multiple men,” and Newton answered in the affirmative. But he also noted the importance of accepting children who come with a relationship.

He said that in fact, he told one of the mothers of his children that if the next man she dates isn’t willing to love her five children, he’s not the one. Newton has four children with ex-fiancée Kia Proctor, who also has a child from a previous relationship. The 36-year-old also has two children with ex LaReina Shaw and two children with Jasmin Brown, his current girlfriend. Their son was born in October. In conversation with Fontenot, Newton added that some men only want to date a woman without caring for her children but acknowledged “that ain’t how it work.” Last week, Newton made another remark that raised eyebrows, including those of his BET co-host Ashley Nicole Moss. “I'm not about to be around no woman platonically,” he said on his Funky Friday podcast. “Because I'm not about to play them type of games.”