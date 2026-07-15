Daphne Joy Tells DJ Akademiks She's 'Very Scared of Love' After Previous Relationships

Daphne Joy revealed that she’s “very scared of love” in a newly released interview with DJ Akademiks. Daphne, born Daphne Narvaez, sat down with Ak in an interview posted on Sunday (July 12) and explained her stance on relationships, love, and the prospect of pursuing someone else. The model and actress dated Sean “Diddy” Combs until his arrest in 2024. “I’m just so scared of love,” Daphne admitted around the 42-minute mark. “I’m not going to lie.” After Ak suggested that she could feel that way because she’s loved the wrong people, Daphne explained about that she believes not rushing into anything quickly is her best move right now.

“I just want to take my time because maybe I’m not using my discernment enough,” she said. “Maybe I’m too loving, and I fall into the wrong love.” Daphne and Akademiks’ conversation was released recently but appears to have been filmed in June based on their outfits and location matching pictures posted around that time. Back then, Ak posted flirtatious pictures with Daphne and captioned them, “SECURED. WHERE SHE AT? HERE SHE IS.” The pair’s linkup came after Ak spoke about a leaked sex tape featuring Daphne along with Diddy and adult entertainer Sly Diggler. After Akademiks made public comments, he spoke with the model online and told her that he was attracted to her—prompting her to respond that she was “attracted” to his attraction to her. In a later interview with Cam Newton on the Funky Friday podcast, Daphne revealed that she’d be happy to go on a date with Ak because his “effort and energy” appealed to her.