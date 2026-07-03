Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is a professional football player known for his rare combination of elite speed, sharp field vision, and dependable hands. He was born on June 7, 1996, in Castle Rock, Colorado, and was drafted 8th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He led the league in all-purpose yards in 2019 and is recognized as a dual-threat running back effective both as a rusher and receiver. McCaffrey’s defining feature is his versatility—he regularly lines up out wide or in the slot, creating mismatches against linebackers and defensive backs. His ability to transition between running routes and breaking tackles has influenced how NFL offenses utilize their running backs.

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Latest Stories

A man in a black suit and a woman in a sheer, elegant dress pose together on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event.
Sports

Christian McCaffrey Runs to Greet Wife Olivia Culpo and Infant Daughter During Her First NFL Game

Olivia Culpo shared this extra special moment from when she took her 2-month-old daughter to her very first NFL game.

Helen Storms298 days ago
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 6th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Buy $14.5M Mansion With Major Celebrity History

The couple shelled out $14.5 million for the estate

Lucille Barilla350 days ago
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo walking on the red carpet at NFL Honors held at Symphony Hall at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.
Pop Culture

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Welcome Baby Girl in Heartfelt Instagram Reveal

The model and NFL star shared the joyful news on Instagram with a family photo

Sienna Dubois 368 days ago
Style

49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Brought a $60,000 Hermès Bag to the Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers player was photographed with the expensive bag as he made his way into Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Alex Ocho886 days ago
Christian McCaffrey Stiff Arm Panther Falcons 2018
Sports

Christian McCaffrey Talks Revamped Panthers, 'Madden' Rating, and Fantasy Football

We talked to all-pro NFL running back Christian McCaffrey about the upcoming season, his 'Madden' rating, fantasy football, and much more.

Mike DeStefano2173 days ago
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