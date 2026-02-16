Sports

Cam Newton–Led ‘106 & Sports’ Canceled by BET+ After 8 Episodes

BET+ has canceled Cam Newton’s sports talk show ‘106 & Sports’ after one eight-episode season, confirming the series will not return.

Cam Newton-Led '106 & Sports' Canceled by BET+ After Just 8 Episodes
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

A reboot rooted in nostalgia didn’t last long.

BET has officially pulled the plug on 106 & Sports, the sports-focused spinoff of the network’s once-dominant music video countdown show 106 & Park. The series, fronted by former NFL MVP Cam Newton and sports analyst Ashley Nicole Moss, wrapped after a single eight-episode run.

The hour-long talk show debuted on October 15, 2025, and was recorded at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Despite the ambitious rollout, BET confirmed the show will not return.

In a statement provided to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the network said it “will not produce additional seasons of ‘106 & Sports.’ The previous season will continue to live across BET platforms.”

The program aimed to blend sports debate with broader conversations around Black culture, echoing the spirit of the original 106 & Park. Tiffany Lea Williams, BET’s vice president of unscripted programming and development, previously explained the creative direction behind the revival.

“Filming in Atlanta made sense for this chapter,” Williams said. “The city’s HBCU roots and vibrant Black creative community added an authenticity and energy that helped define the launch.”

Unlike its predecessor, which thrived on live audience interaction and music video countdowns, 106 & Sports leaned heavily on pre-taped segments. Topics ranged from media coverage of HBCU athletics to franchise relocations and generational shifts among pro athletes.

The series was produced by SpringHill Studios, with executive producers including LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Philip Byron, Courtney Whitaker, and Williams.

Behind the scenes, the production scale was substantial. The Atlanta set featured towering LED displays, elevated audience seating, and a large central stage. A sizable control room crew supported each taping—a stark contrast to the stripped-down format that dominates the sports media landscape, where video podcasts are often produced with minimal staff and overhead.

The cancellation also arrives during a period of change at BET. Former president and CEO Scott Mills left last fall following Skydance’s acquisition of Paramount’s parent company.

Under the current president, Louis Carr, the network signaled a programming shift, highlighting upcoming titles including Sistas, the NAACP Image Awards, the BET Awards, and The Coach Vick Experience, starring Michael Vick.

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