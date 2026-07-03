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Call of Duty League kicked off its inaugural esports season in Minneapolis where the Minnesota Røkkr hosted professional teams from around the world.Austin Boykins
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Tamir Rice’s Mother Calls Out Shaun King After ‘Toxic’ Conversation: ‘God Will Deal With You, White Man’ (UPDATE)
Samaria Rice shared an open letter to Shaun King in which she reflected on a "very toxic and uncomfortable" conversation the two recently had.Trace William Cowen
When playing 'Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time' (which is out now), it's probably best to always remember: if at first you don't succeed, try try again."Kevin Wong