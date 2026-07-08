'Landman' Creator Taylor Sheridan Is Bringing 'Call of Duty' to Theaters in 2028

While plot details remain tightly under wraps, Entertainment Weekly notes that the project is expected to center on elite special forces rather than adapt a single game outright. The screenplay is being written by Sheridan, Berg, and Zay Bond, with David Glasser joining the producing team.

Taylor Sheridan's slate just keeps growing, and now the prolific writer behind Landman and Yellowstone is adding one of gaming's biggest franchises to the list. Sheridan is attached to co-write and produce Paramount Pictures' upcoming live-action Call of Duty movie alongside director Peter Berg, with the adaptation officially set for a theatrical release on June 30, 2028. The pair are also helping shape the film's creative direction, aiming for a grounded military story that stays true to the blockbuster video game series.

Paramount and Activision are also treating the movie as a possible starting point for more Call of Duty projects if it connects with audiences.

The collaboration reunites Sheridan and Berg after their work on Hell or High Water, the Oscar-nominated crime drama Sheridan wrote that Berg helped produce. Berg also brings military-action credentials from films including Lone Survivor, while Sheridan's résumé stretches from Sicario and Wind River to television hits like Landman, Tulsa King, Lioness, and the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe.

The Call of Duty franchise, meanwhile, has sold hundreds of millions of copies worldwide, making it one of the most commercially successful video game series ever created.

Speaking during CinemaCon earlier this year, Activision president and producer Rob Kostich explained the team's creative approach. "We want to make sure that the authenticity of it is captured on a human level so that it feels really real and infuse that with epic scope," he said while discussing the adaptation's vision.

The Call of Duty announcement comes as Sheridan continues to oversee one of Hollywood's busiest development slates. New seasons of Landman, Lioness, The Madison, Tulsa King, Mayor of Kingstown, Marshals, and Dutton Ranch are all in various stages of production, while additional Yellowstone projects, including 1944 and 6666, remain in development.