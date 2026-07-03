Call of Duty League kicked off its inaugural esports season in Minneapolis where the Minnesota Røkkr hosted professional teams from around the world.Austin Boykins
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From the triumphant return of ‘Metroid Prime 4: Beyond' to the roguelike perfection of ‘Hades II’, 2025 delivered incredible games across every genre. Here are the year's best.Marc Griffin
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