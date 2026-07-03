Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

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Jack Hoppus and Mark Hoppus visit the Nintendo booth during the 2019 E3 Gaming Convention.
Pop Culture

Son of Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Credited as ‘Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’ Technical Designer

Jack Hoppus appeared in a recent video on the making of 'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.'

Jose Martinez47 days ago
A character in tactical gear with a skull mask and British flag patches, wearing headphones and goggles.
Pop Culture

'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4' to Debut This October: Watch the New Trailer

With 'GTA VI' arriving just a month later, the back half of 2026 is shaping up to be a massive boon for the gaming industry.

Trace William Cowen51 days ago

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