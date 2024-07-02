A Timeline Of The Dr Disrespect Dumpster Fire

Statement #3: The Confession

June 25, 2024

The following day on June 25, Beahm posted his lengthiest statement regarding the entire matter on X.

He claimed that had stepped down from his leadership role at Midnight Society game studio, and that it was a mutual decision that he was involved in. That seemed to contradict the language in Midnight Society's official statement from the prior day.

He then went on to comment on the allegations themselves, using an evasive rhetorical trick that Nick Wilde described in Zootopia : answering a question with your own question, and then answering that question:

"Were there twitch whisper messages with an individual minor back in 2017? The answer is yes. Were there real intentions behind these messages, the answer is absolutely not. These were casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate, but nothing more."

He then conceded that he might be morally culpable:

"Now, from a moral standpoint I'll absolutely take responsibility. I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with. That's on me. That's on me as an adult, a husband and a father. It should have never happened. I get it. I’m not perfect and I’ll fucking own my shit. This was stupid."

He ended his message with a bizarrely defiant statement:

"They want me to disappear... yeah fucking right."

The craziest thing about this personal statement is that X tracks the editing of the message, post-publication. And after publishing, he edited the statement to remove the word "minor" from the line "twitch whisper messages with an individual minor." He then added the word "minor" back into the statement after being called out by numerous users.

Many people also noted that the accusations dated back to 2017, years before Twitch even signed the contract with Beahm and the same year that Beahm confessed to cheating on his wife.