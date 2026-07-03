Born x Raised

Born x Raised is a Los Angeles-based streetwear brand and creative collective founded in 2013 by Chris "Spanto" Printup and Alex "2Tone" Erdmann. The brand blends vintage Americana with Chicano aesthetics, featuring bold graphics and neighborhood-inspired motifs that celebrate local identity and pride. Its relevance in LA streetwear culture comes from its authentic storytelling through apparel that highlights East LA's history and social issues. Born x Raised's collections serve as wearable tributes to the community, often incorporating iconography like lowriders and barrio landmarks that resonate deeply with local and global audiences alike. The brand has also released major collaborations with Nike SB, Levi's, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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