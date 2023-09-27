Best Style Releases This Week: Born X Raised x Nike SB, Telfar x Ugg, Palace, and More

This week's best drops include an anticipated Nike SB collaboration with Born X Raised, Telfar x Ugg bags, a unisex collection from Palace, and more.

Sep 27, 2023
Born X Raised/Shaniqwa Jarvis

September is finally coming to a close. Classes are in session and the temperatures are dropping. If you're sore about missing out on that hyped Denim Tears sweatsuit drop, don't fret. There's plenty of great drops this week that you still have a chance to get.

Born X Raised will finally release its long-awaited Nike SB collaboration. Telfar has just reloaded a fresh new collaboration with Ugg. Willy Chavarria is dropping an affordable line of T-shirts and hoodies with Pacsun. Supreme is collaborating with the revered Japanese streetwear label Bounty Hunter.

Check out info on how to cop all these drops, and others from MRFU, Studs, and Palace, below.

Born X Raised x Nike SB

Born X Raised/Shaniqwa Jarvis

Release Date: Sept. 28
Where to Buy It: BornXRaised.com
Price: TBD

Born X Raised will release its highly-anticipated collaboration with Nike SB this week. Born X Raised's Nike SB Dunk Low Pro boasts full-grain white leather, blue suede overlays, a perforated toe box, an embroidered toe cap, and a lenticular Swoosh. Other details include an insole that features an image of the Venice Pavilion, which speaks towards the brand's origin story and the legacy of its co-founder Spanto. Collaborative apparel including T-shirts, crewneck sweatshirts, button-up shirts, and more, will also be available. 

Public Housing Skate Team

MadeMe

MadeMe/Mayan Toledano

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: MadeMeNYC.com and select retailers like SSENSE
Price: $84-$280

MadeMe, a New York City-based brand “for girls, by girls” founded by Erin Magee, has just released the first pieces from its Fall/Winter 2023 offering. Cut and sew offerings include oversized denim shorts and jeans overlaid with faded camo panels. Graphic raglan T-shirts feature graphics by the graffiti writer ANEKO.  Standouts include a star motif sweater and denim sets that references racing apparel.

Telfar x Ugg

Telfar/Ugg

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Telfar.netUgg.com, and select Ugg stores
Price: $27-$370

Ugg has collaborated with Telfar once again to reimagine styles with a new denim look. Their sixth collaboration together includes an expansive range of apparel along with Telfar's iconic Shopper Bags. Co-branded logo T-shirts, leggings, and even boxer briefs are also available. Of course, Ugg's beloved Mini Boots are part of the collaboration and are perfect for the colder months ahead. Denim Shopper Bags come in small, medium, and large sizes. For those looking for Ugg x Telfar apparel in Ugg's traditional chesnut brown colorways, those will be dropping this Thursday on Telfar's web store. 

Joopiter

Joopiter

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Joopiter.com
Price: Auction

Joopiter's currently auctioning off three first-iteration prototypes of the first-ever Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High. Over 20 years ago, Supreme and Nike SB’s second collaboration together remixed 1986's ‘Be True to Your School’ Nike Dunks. The original design included Nike Swooshes instead of golden stars. Each sneaker is estimated to sell for $30,000-$50,000. 

"Big Willy" by Willy Chavarria for Pacsun

Willy Chavarria/Pacsun

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Pacsun.com and Pacsun stores nationwide
Price: $40-$85

Pacsun has recently unveiled a new collection by the fashion designer and California native Willy Chavarria. “Big Willy" by Willy Chavarria is the designer's most affordable collection to date and each purchase will also give a charitable donation to Fresno Barrios Unidos, a non-profit based in Chavarria's hometown of Fresno. The 12-piece collection is heavily influenced by Chicano style and features a wide variety of unisex T-shirts and hoodies.

Supreme x Bounty Hunter

Supreme

Release Date: Sept. 28
Where to Buy It: Supreme.com and Supreme stores
Price: TBD

Supreme's latest collaboration throws it back to the Ura-Harajuku-era of Japanese street fashion. The brand will release a collaboration with the beloved OG Japanese streetwear label Bounty Hunter on Thursday. Varsity jackets, bomber jackets, knit sweaters, long sleeve shirts, jerseys, thermals, hooded sweatshirts, jeans, T-shirts, beanies, backpacks, and rings will be available. The standout piece from the collaboration is a Bounty Hunter x Supreme "Skull-Kun" toy. Originally released in the '90s, Skull-Kuns are known to be some of the first-ever designer toys ever made. 

MRFU

MRFU

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: MRFU.nyc and at 5008 Broadway, New York, NY
Price: $55-$120

MRFU, a retail concept space located in Uptown Manhattan in Inwood, has just released a new collection that supports local restaurants. The Local Service collection features three graphic T-shirts inspired by actual restaurants within the neighborhood. Angel’s Candy Store Coffee Shop, Amy’s Restaurant, and Wahizza are the three small businesses highlighted. Additionally, anyone who spends $20 at any of the businesses between Sept. 8 and Oct. 13 can bring in the receipt and receive 20% off their purchase at MRFU. 

Palace

Palace

Release Date: Sept. 29
Where to Buy It: PalaceSkateboards.com and Palace stores
Price: TBD

Palace will release a new range of genderless sweats this week. Hoodies, joggers, and T-shirts boast a wide, cropped cut and baggy fit. Each is made with heavy brushback jersey in an array of classic collegiate tones like navy, forest green, grey, ecru, baby pink, and stone. The sizes will run from XXS to XXL. 

Lemaire

SSENSE

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: SSENSE.com
Price: $220-$1,295

Lemaire has designed a work capsule exclusively for SSENSE. 25 styles across both menswear and womenswear were designed by Christophe Lemaire and Sarah-Linh Tran. Each piece is intended to be worn as a transitional garment for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. The capsule collection pays homage to the office uniform, honing in on modularity as well as functionality for everyday wear. 

Store Front NYC: Photographs of the City’s Independent Shops, Past and Present

Prestel

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: PenguinRandomHouse.com
Price: $39.99

Store Front NYC: Photographs of the City’s Independent Shops, Past and Present is a new book by the husband-and-wife photography team James and Karla Murray. The duo documented the distinct storefront facades that shape the aesthetic of New York City. Whether it's Barney Greengrass, Trash & Vaudeville, or Lenox Lounge, the Murrays have tirelessly documented independent mom and pop shops that are unfortunately disappearing in New York City today. Each chapter is organized by each of New York City's five boroughs and includes descriptions and maps of each store documented.

Studs x Shake Shack

Studs

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Studs.com and in select Studs Studios nationwide
Price: $32-$78

The ear piercing and jewelry brand, Studs, has teamed up with Shake Shack on a new collection. A Shake Shack Burger Huggie and a Shake Shack Earscape Set that includes a Burger Huggie, a CZ Stud, and a Smiley Stud are now available. Free Shake Shack stacks will also be available at 11 select Studs Studios nationwide to in-store shoppers for one day only on Thursday. Locations include New York City, Los Angeles, Dallas, Boston, and Seattle.

Superplastic x Tommy Jeans

Superplastic

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Superplastic.co
Price: $59.50-$119

Superplastic has recently collaborated with Tommy Hilfiger to drop a limited edition capsule collection centered on Superplastic's hip-hop duo Ghost Kidz.  The collection was released with the duo's latest single “Big Bag,” which features  Armani Caesar. T-shirts, long sleeve shirts, and crewnecks are available. Each piece is limited to 100 each. 

Jean Dawson x Basketcase

Basketcase

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Basketcase.gallery 
Price: $40-$250 

Jean Dawson has collaborated with Basketcase to release an exclusive 12-piece capsule collection. Hoodies, denim, T-shirts, long sleeves, headwear accessories, sweatpants, and more are available. The standout piece from the drop is a hockey jersey. 

J. Crew x Union

J. Crew/Union

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: JCrew.com
Price: $69.50-$298

Brendon Babenzien, J.Crew Men’s Creative Director, teamed up with his friend Chris Gibbs to release a collaboration between J.Crew and Union. The collection taps blends J.Crew's iconic silhouettes with Union's Los Angeles' edge. The garments boast oversized and cropped fits. Plaids are mismatched. And a collaborative log motif appears across heavyweight graphic T-shirts and sweatsuits. 

Born-X-RaisedNike SbSupremeTelfarUggWilly-ChavarriaPacsunSupreme NYCLemaireSsense

Latest in Style