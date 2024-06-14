10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Le Fleur x Parachute, Born X Raised, and More

Via Parachute/Born X Raised

We know it can be hard to keep up with the dozens of new clothing drops every single week. Even after you find your favorites, you may not have all the time needed to explore the full collections to find the pieces worth spending your hard-earned money on.





We tried to do some of the hard work for you. We took a look at some of the best drops throughout the past week and selected 10 of our favorite items we think are worth adding to your closet. This week, that includes a throw blanket from Le Fleur's collaboration with Parachute, new graphic T-shirts from Born X Raised and Crenshaw Skate Club, and some new pants from Fugazi.





Take a closer look at all of the picks below.