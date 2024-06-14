10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Le Fleur x Parachute, Born X Raised, and More

A cozy throw blanket from Le Fleur and Parachute, new graphic tees from Born X Raised, and more are featured in this week's roundup.

Jun 14, 2024
Via Parachute/Born X Raised

We know it can be hard to keep up with the dozens of new clothing drops every single week. Even after you find your favorites, you may not have all the time needed to explore the full collections to find the pieces worth spending your hard-earned money on.


We tried to do some of the hard work for you. We took a look at some of the best drops throughout the past week and selected 10 of our favorite items we think are worth adding to your closet. This week, that includes a throw blanket from Le Fleur's collaboration with Parachute, new graphic T-shirts from Born X Raised and Crenshaw Skate Club, and some new pants from Fugazi


Take a closer look at all of the picks below. 

Via Parachute/Born X Raised

Parachute x Le Fleur Alpaca Throw Blanket

Via Parachute

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: golflefleur.com and parachutehome.com
Price: $299

A good outfit is worth nothing if you keep your home looking musty. Tyler, the Creator's newest project for Le Fleur is the antidote to that problem. His brand has partnered with Los Angeles-based home decor brand Parachute. The linen sheets and duvet covers are nice, but we'll worry about that later. Everyone should have a giant throw blanket near their couch at all times. Not only is the alpaca blend guaranteed to be warm and cozy, it also offers a nice pop of color to your living space, thanks to its Geneva Blue material. Just don't let your dog get to it. 

L'art Motorsport T-Shirt

Advisory Board Crystals x Merrell Hydro Moc

Via Advisory Board Crystals

Release Date: June 13
Where to Buy It: goat.com
Price: $120

Advisory Board Crystals' take on Merrell's popular Hyrdo Moc swiftly sold out on ABC's web store, but you can still snag a pair from GOAT if you're interested. ABC kept its tweaks minimal by adding pull tabs added to the tongue and heel, and its signature magnetic closure complete with a hologram strap to the heel. The beige pair is also constructed using vegan full bloom performance foam. If you are looking for some perfect summer footwear good for almost any activity, these are a great option. 

Aris Tatalovich Puffer Belt

Via Aris Tatalovich

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: aristatalovich.com
Price: $298

Aris Tatalovich's designs are always fun, whether he is putting Pizza Hut logo flips on T-shirts or turning a classic plaid shirt into a statement piece by covering it in sequins. His approach to belts is no different. The Puffer Belt, as you may assume, takes cues from the classic winter jacket by using puffy nylon panels instead of the traditional black or brown leather. We prefer the green version, but this is also available in other fun colors like pink, blue, and orange. 

Crenshaw Skate Club 'Oath Tee'

Tim Hans / Via Crenshaw Skate Club

Release Date: June 15
Where to Buy It: crenshawskateclub.com
Price: $38

Crenshaw Skate Club is celebrating Juneteenth with a new capsule collection. One of the highlights from the release is a graphic T-shirt that shows love to iconic Black pro skaters like Kareem Campbell and Stevie Williams. The design is meant to resemble the oaths found on walls of civil rights groups in the 1960s. 

Born X Raised Praying Hands Rocker Tee

Via Born X Raised

Release Date: June 14
Where to Buy It: bornxraised.com
Price: TBD

Born X Raised is celebrating Father's Day with a special drop. The piece we would go after is this clean graphic T-shirt featuring a BxR praying hands logo on the left chest and back. Who doesn't love a fresh white tee for the summertime? The best part, it is also available in youth sizing so you can match with your little ones if you have kids. We also have to give a shoutout to the campaign that features friends of the brands like Anwar Carrots and Uncle Paulie's founder Paul James posing alongside their children in the new gear. 

Fugazi Chain Splatter Carpenter Pants

Via Fugazi

Release Date: June 15
Where to Buy It: Fugazi NY flagship store (June 15) and fugazi.net (June 16)
Price: $144

The fourth and final installment of Fugazi's "Twas Him" collection hits shelves on Saturday morning. While other shoppers may gravitate towards the "McDestiny" throw blanket featuring art by Simon Zylstra or denim shorts, our favorite piece from the drop is the carpenter pants. Fugazi revisits a design detail it has previously featured on jeans. Multicolored chainstitching across the front and back of each leg is made to resemble paint splatters. Now you can get the look of a weathered pair of vintage painter's pants without all of the hard work. 

Gunna "Gift and Curse" Vintage T-Shirt

Via ANT/DOTE

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: ANT/DOTE’s West Midtown flagship store and AntidoteStyle.com
Price: $350

Gunna just packed the State Farm Arena in Atlanta for his Bittersweet tour on June 11. To celebrate his big hometown show, he partnered with local boutique ANT/DOTE to drop some exclusive T-shirts. Designed by streetwear brand Saint Luis, the one-of-one (get it?) designs are printed onto deadstock vintage T-shirts in various colors and then hand-distressed. Multiple skeletal graphics play off of the title of Gunna's 2023 album A Gift & a Curse.

Louis Vuitton Escale

Via Louis Vuitton

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Louis Vuitton stores and louisvuitton.com
Price: $26,400

If you're looking for an item that you can likely wear the rest of your life and happen to have a lot of disposable income right now, look no further than Louis Vuitton's Escale. The wrist watch is the latest installment in the Escale series and celebrates its 10th anniversary. It features a 39 mm rose gold case, stamped silver face with 18-karat rose gold minutes hands and indexes, and a calf leather camel strap that nods to the fashion house's iconic trunks. 

Anti Social Social Club x 24 Hours of Le Mans Jersey

Via Anti Social Social Club

Release Date: June 15
Where to Buy It: antisocialsocialclub.com
Price: TBD

Anti Social Social Club has partnered with 24 Hours of Le Mans, the annual endurance car race in France, for a special collection. The best of the bunch from the 20-piece capsule is a jersey that was created with Kappa. The white/pink/purple/blue gradient design matches the custom LMP2 livery and driving suits that ASSC also designed for the race. 

