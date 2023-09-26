A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the latest retro of the 'Playoffs' Air Jordan 8 to the Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.

Sep 26, 2023
Via Nike

Whether you are in search of that pair of Air Jordans that you always wanted as a kid but never got to own, or a well-executed SB Dunk Low from one of Los Angeles' most authentic streetwear brands, this week has some great pairs of sneakers worth adding to your rotation. 


Highlights include the return of the classic "Playoff" Air Jordan 8, Born X Raised's Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration, a unique spin on Reebok Pumps from MSCHF, the debut of the LeBron 21, and more.


Get a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below. 

Nike Air Footscape Woven

Via Nike

Price: $160
When: Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The Footscape Woven is returning this week in an eye-catching women's colorway. The upper is composed of horsehair covered in cream and brown cow print. Typical features include a woven panel running throughout the upper and an asymmetrical lacing setup.

Nike Air Max 1 'Familia'

Via Nike

Price: $140
When: Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: Nike is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the "Familia" Air Max 1. The pair features a tan upper accented with various bright colors like pink corduroy on the Swoosh, pink suede and green corduroy on the layered mudguard, and red piping. Special La Familia branding hits appear on the right tongue and insoles. 

MSCHF x Reebok Pump Omni Zone 2

Via MSCHF

Price: $250
When: Wednesday, Sept. 27
Where: mschf.com and the MSCHF app
What You Need to Know: MSCHF's latest sneaker is an official collab with Reebok. The collective has put its unorthodox spin on the Pump Omni Zone 2 by scattering nine pumps across the upper of the '90s basketball silhouette. Two colorways will be available, a clean white and baby blue option and a "Sunbleached" pair with cream and yellow accents that's made to look vintage. 

Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low

Via Nike

Price: TBD
When: Thursday, Sept. 28
Where: bornxraised.com
What You Need to Know: Following a delay after the death of Born X Raised founder Spanto in July, the Los Angeles streetwear brand is set to release its Nike SB collab this Thursday. The white and royal blue SB Dunk Low is meant to nod to Venice, the neighborhood Spanto grew up in. Special details include "One Block at a Time" embroidered across the suede panel wrapping the toe box, a lenticular Swoosh and heel tab, "Born SB" branding in BXR's signature Old English font on the tongue and heel, "In Loving Memory" printed on the laces, unique perforations covering the toe box, and an image of the Venice Pavilion printed on each insole. 

The Whitaker Group x New Balance 9060

Via The Whitaker Group

Price: $170
When: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m.
Where: Social Status, A Ma Maniere, APB, and Prosper locations and online
What You Need to Know: James Whitner's The Whitaker Group is releasing two pairs of pastel-colored New Balance 9060s on Thursday. One features pink mesh, baby blue overlays, and a mint green midsole. The other opts for cream mesh, mint green suede overlays, and pink hits on the sole. The color schemes that make up the "Missing Pieces" pack are meant to represent the potential of today's youth.

Nike LeBron 21 'Akoya'

Via Nike

Price: $200
When: Thursday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m.
Where: nike.com and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The 21st installment of LeBron James' signature line is set to hit stores later this week. The "Akoya" LeBron 21 is inspired by the akoya pearl. The burnt orange accents seen across the Light Bone sculpted leather upper are a nod to the hair on the oyster shell that supports the akoya and creates the pearl. Performance features include Zoom Air units in the heel and forefoot and a 360-degree zonal cabling system for lightweight containment. 

Bodega x Asics Gel-NYC

Via Bodega

Price: $180
When: Friday, Sept. 29 at 10 a.m.
Where: Bodega stores and bdgastore.com
What You Need to Know: Bodega's latest collaboration is the "After Hours" Asics Gel-NYC. Inspired by city nightlife, the pair features grey mesh nodding to chain link fences and sewer grates, a brown suede upper, translucent Asics branding, and purple and red accents to represent the neon signage seen across city blocks once the sun goes down. 

Claima x Saucony 3D Grid Hurricane

Via Claima

Price: $150
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 12 p.m.
Where: claimastories.com
What You Need to Know: Bimma Williams' independent podcast and creative agency Claima is the latest collaborator debuting a sneaker with Saucony. The take on the 3D Grid Hurricane sees a white mesh upper accented with Claima's signature purple and gold color palette. Claima's logo appears on the heel. A short film emphasizing the importance of celebrating and uplifting creatives of color will release in conjunction with the sneaker. For every pair sold, $5 will be donated to All Hands Raised, a nonprofit dedicated to transforming the educational system through advancing equity for every child, from cradle to career.

Air Jordan 8 'Playoff'

Via Nike

Price: $210
When: Saturday, Sept. 30 at 10 a.m.
Where: Nike SNKRS and other select retailers
What You Need to Know: The "Playoffs" Air Jordan 8 returns for the first time since 2013. This retro of the OG colorway is true to form with a black nubuck upper, chenille Jumpman patch on the tongue, "23" printed on the straps, multicolored pattern on the lining, and red and white accents to match the jerseys of the Chicago Bulls. This release marks the 30th anniversary of the Air Jordan 8.

