A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the latest retro of the 'Playoffs' Air Jordan 8 to the Born X Raised x Nike SB Dunk Low, here is a complete guide to all of this week's best sneaker releases.
Whether you are in search of that pair of Air Jordans that you always wanted as a kid but never got to own, or a well-executed SB Dunk Low from one of Los Angeles' most authentic streetwear brands, this week has some great pairs of sneakers worth adding to your rotation.
Highlights include the return of the classic "Playoff" Air Jordan 8, Born X Raised's Nike SB Dunk Low collaboration, a unique spin on Reebok Pumps from MSCHF, the debut of the LeBron 21, and more.
Get a closer look at all of this week's best sneaker releases below.
