Music

Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet Attend World Baseball Classic in Tokyo

Both stars watched Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hit a grand slam.

Bad Bunny and Timothee Chalamet
Robert Kamau / Neil Mockford via Getty

Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet popped out for the World Baseball Classic in Japan.

The two stars were spotted in the stands at the Tokyo Dome to see Japan win 13-0 against Chinese Taipei.

Chalamet attended the game with Josh Safdie, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme. Benito was there just weeks after headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show and winning Album of the Year at the Grammys.

According to ESPN, both celebrities also watched Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani hit a grand slam in the second inning.

The WBC is an international baseball tournament that features national teams from around the world. The teams contain professional players from multiple leagues, including Major League Baseball and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.

Last month, Fanatics and Complex announced their collaborative World Baseball Classic Collection, which includes capsules from Los Angeles-based brands UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised.

The collection takes inspiration from five different World Baseball Classic teams. The UNDEFEATED side of the collection includes the USA, Japan, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic, while Born X Raised focuses its attention on Mexico.

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