Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet Attend World Baseball Classic in Tokyo

The two stars were spotted in the stands at the Tokyo Dome to see Japan win 13-0 against Chinese Taipei.

Bad Bunny and Timothée Chalamet popped out for the World Baseball Classic in Japan.

Chalamet attended the game with Josh Safdie, who helmed the Oscar-nominated Marty Supreme. Benito was there just weeks after headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show and winning Album of the Year at the Grammys.

According to ESPN, both celebrities also watched Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani hit a grand slam in the second inning.

The WBC is an international baseball tournament that features national teams from around the world. The teams contain professional players from multiple leagues, including Major League Baseball and Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.