Best Style Releases: Fear of God, Palace, Corteiz, and More

This weekly roundup of the best style releases includes new drops from Palace, Corteiz, Hellstar, and more.

Jan 31, 2024
Now that January is finally coming to a close, many of our favorite brands are releasing their Spring 2024 collections.

Palace returns this Friday with the first drop from its newest season. Fear of God has just released Collection 8. Corteiz recently blessed us with its first major release of 2024 and plenty of great pieces are still available.

Other great releases to consider this week include a collaboration between LRG and Carrots, Polo Ralph Lauren's Lunar New Year-themed collection, Born X Raised's collaboration with Nascar, and more. Check out the details on all of these releases, below.

Palace

Fear of God

Fear of God

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: FearofGod.com
Price: $195-$16,995

Fear of God's highly-anticipated eighth collection is finally here. The line, which was presented at Jerry Lorenzo's first runway show at The Hollywood Bowl in April 2023, reinforced Fear of God's distinct take on American luxury. Lower-priced offerings from the range include stretch jersey T-shirts crafted in Italy and wide leg wool pants. Standouts that sit in a higher price tier include vintage Italian leather biker jackets and double wool stand collar overcoats. As usual, the entire collection exudes the design language of Fear of God by using textured and multi-dimensional fabrics to create garments with Lorenzo's unique take on silhouettes.

Corteiz

Corteiz

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Crtz.xyz
Price: £15-£800

After closing out 2023 with a surprise collaboration with Supreme, Corteiz is starting 2024 strong. Lower-priced items include socks, graphic T-shirts, boxers, and USB flashdrives encased in a rubberized Alcatraz island logo. The standout pieces to consider include a velour "VVS Uptown" tracksuit, a hooded faux fur jacket, and a 700-fill "Bolo Lite" jacket that boasts a large reflective Alcatraz logo on the back. The label's latest drop also includes restocked pieces like a Jeff Hamilton-inspired leather anniversary jacket to commemorate the label's five-year anniversary, "C-Star" denim in a dark wash, and black iterations of its "Storm" jacket and cargos.

LRG x Carrots

LRG

Release Date: Feb. 2
Where to Buy It: l-r-g.com
Price: TBD

LRG is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and is kicking off a year of great drops with a full circle collaboration between LRG and Carrots by Anwar Carrots. This collaboration arrives 12 years after LRG casted Anwar for a campaign in 2012.  "This collaboration is for my 16-year-old self, that bought the fuchsia, zebra-print LRG Savage Wordmark T-shirt from Up Against the Wall, to go with the black denim fuchsia Air Forces I copped from Undftd," said Anwar in a press release. T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and hats melding LRG and Carrots' aesthetics will be available. The standout pieces from this collaboration include new iterations of LRG's "Dead Serious" graphic, which is applied to a green full-zip hoodie and an orange long sleeve. These pieces will surely tap into everyone's beloved nostalgia for LRG and the Karmaloop era. 

Born X Raised x NASCAR

Born X Raised

Release Date: Feb. 2
Where to Buy It: BornXRaised.com
Price: TBD

Born X Raised will release a collaboration with NASCAR to coincide with the NASCAR's Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum this weekend. Co-branded merchandise will be available on the label's online store this Friday. Standouts include a classic race car jacket with patchwork and Born X Raised's fox mascot on the back. There's also long and short sleeve T-shirts featuring the brand's Old English font with the mascot and NASCAR branding. Accessories include a knit logo beanie and a branded snapback. A T-shirt and hat are inspired by vintage NASCAR merch. The lookbook features contemporary Los Angeles icons India Love and 03 Greedo.

Polo Ralph Lauren

Polo Ralph Lauren

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Select Ralph Lauren stores and RalphLauren.com
Price: $1,750

Ralph Lauren is welcoming the Year of the Dragon with an exclusive range of Lunar New Year-themed products. One of the most exclusive offerings is a Polo Bear watch that dresses up the iconic mascot in a festive Lunar outfit. The stainless steel watch is set in a 38-mm frame with the Lunar New Year Bear positioned on the dial. It's attached to a black grosgrain silk strap with leather details and a steel pin buckle engraved with “Polo." It's also water-resistant up to 50 meters. Only 50 of these watches are available. Other offerings from Ralph Lauren's Lunar New Year capsule are knit sweaters and graphic hoodies featuring the Lunar New Year Bear.

Goldwin

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Goldwin-Global.com and the Goldwin flagship in San Francisco
Price: $100-$890

The heritage Japanese outdoor label Goldwin has just released its Spring/Summer 2024 range. As usual, highly technical outdoor and performance pieces with a minimalist design language define the label's latest offerings. It's highlighted by a new range of running gear designed in partnership with Dylan Bowman, a Goldwin athlete and world class trail runner. Many of Goldwin's latest products boast Pertex Shield Air—a highly functional, water resistant, and breathable fabric—along with Gore-Tex. Outerwear standouts include the Aqua Tect Gore-Tex 3L Jacket and the Pertex Shieldair Mountaineering Jacket. There's also range of casual lifestyle offerings like a Gore-Tex Blanker Coat and a Pertex Shieldair Oversized Shirt.

Coachtopia

Coach

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Coach.com
Price: $75-$395

Coachtopia has just launched a new collection for anyone that's looking for a fun Valentine's Day gift. The label's "Friends" capsule is dedicated to love and best friends. All of the graphics in the collection were designed by Coachtopia beta community member Sabrina Lau, who also designed the graphics for Coachtopia's original launch. T-shirts, hoodies, handbags, keychains, and more are all available. Coachtopia's popular puffy heart bags, originally designed by Marissa Crider of Offbeat Sweet, are returning in a new pale lime colorway that will surely be a fan-favorite.

Hellstar

Engineered Garments x Gola

Gola/Engineered Garments

Release Date: Feb. 2
Where to Buy It: Nepenthes New York and at nepenthesny.com
Price: $280

The heritage British footwear label Gola has joined forces with Engineered Garments again to launch the Gola Ranger. The hybrid hiker-jogger silhouette combines Gola’s retro sports heritage with Engineered Garments’ eye for detail. The '70s-influenced jogger outsole is combined with a paneled suede and mesh upper featuring contoured lines, tonal “Made in England” branding, and a plush leather lining. The sneakers are available in khaki/rhino, brown/khaki, and ash/grey colorways. 

Versace Eyewear

Versace Eyewear

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Versace.com and other select retailers
Price: $364-$441

Dwyane Wade is the face of Versace Spring 2024 eyewear collection. One of the signature styles modeled by the NBA legend is the VE4464, a pair of flat-top, rectangular sunglasses made from recycled acetate with distinctive metal hinges. It's available in colors including red and blue that each sport a black top and grey lenses. Other styles include the squared VE3354 optical frame and the contoured VE4465.

