The MLB pregame tunnel may not get the same type of love that the NBA does. But don’t get it twisted. Baseball is just as fly.

Over the years, plenty of elements from America’s pass time have been referenced by and reinterpreted through streetwear. Of course, there’s the fitted caps in every color of the rainbow. Some of the best throwback jerseys ever were worn on the diamond. We can thank baseball for a lot But do you know ball?