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How Much Do You Know About Baseball's Influence on Streetwear? A Complex Quiz

From the rise of custom fitted hats to Ken Griffey Jr's. first Nike sneaker, do you know ball?

Spike Lee has always been at the forefront of baseball's intersection with streetwear and pop culture.
Al Tielemans /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The MLB pregame tunnel may not get the same type of love that the NBA does. But don’t get it twisted. Baseball is just as fly.

Over the years, plenty of elements from America’s pass time have been referenced by and reinterpreted through streetwear. Of course, there’s the fitted caps in every color of the rainbow. Some of the best throwback jerseys ever were worn on the diamond. We can thank baseball for a lot But do you know ball?

Shop the full World Baseball Collection featuring UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised here.

Before you get started, give this a refresher. Then, come back and test your knowledge. How Much Do You Know About Baseball's Influence on Streetwear?

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