Angelo Baque

Angelo Baque, born and raised in Queens, New York, in July 1978, is a prominent figure in streetwear. He served as the Brand Director for Supreme for ten years before leaving in February 2017 to focus on his own brand, Awake NY, which he founded in 2012, and his creative agency, Baque Creative. Before and during his time at Supreme, Baque contributed to the New York City fashion scene, including work with brands like Stüssy. Through Awake NY, he has solidified his role at the intersection of street culture and high fashion, securing partnerships with global retailers.

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