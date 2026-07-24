Union Los Angeles

Union Los Angeles is a streetwear boutique founded in 1991 that traces its origins to Union New York, founded in 1989 by James Jebbia (who later founded Supreme) and Mary Ann Fusco. The Los Angeles outpost opened in the early 1990s by Eddie Cruz, and became one of the defining retail spaces in West Coast streetwear, stocking emerging designers and international brands before they had mainstream distribution in the US. Cruz, who took over the LA location, built Union into a curatorial institution that shaped the taste of a generation of streetwear consumers and designers.\n\nUnion LA's Nike collaborations \u2014 particularly the Air Jordan 1 \"Union\" releases in 2018 and subsequent projects \u2014 brought the boutique to a new generation of sneaker consumers and cemented its reputation as one of the most credible retail partners in Nike's ecosystem. The store's Fairfax Avenue location has been a gathering point for the Los Angeles streetwear community for decades, and its influence on the brands it has championed and the designers it has supported makes it one of the most historically significant independent retailers in American streetwear.

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