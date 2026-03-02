2026 World Baseball Classic Starts Soon: How to Watch

The 2026 World Baseball Classic, the inspiration behind a new collection featuring UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised, kicks off in March. Ahead of the big event, featuring 20 teams representing different regions from across the globe, we’re breaking down how you can take in the action from home. Keep reading for more.

How to watch 2026 World Baseball Classic

The MLB lists FOX Sports as the go-to option for those in the U.S. hoping to tune in from March 5 through the 17th. Other options in different regions include Netflix (Japan) and TNT UK (United Kingdom), among numerous others. Reports also list Tubi, FS1, FS2, and more as additional options depending on location.

Earlier this month, final rosters were announced, each featuring up to 30 active players. Players from multiple leagues—MLB, Nippon Professional Baseball, more—are included.

Fanatics and Complex recently announced the launch of the World Baseball Classic collection. The collection boasts two capsules from UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised, both Los Angeles-based brands.

Highlights from the collection, available to browse here via Complex ahead of its Feb. 26 launch, include team-branded jerseys and sweatshirts. Born X Raised focused its contributions on Mexico, while UNDEFEATED contributed looks inspired by multiple teams: USA, Japan, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

Shop pieces from the collection here, including a World Baseball Classic x Born X Raised Mexico jersey and a World Baseball Classic x UNDEFEATED USA crewneck. Via Complex, you can also sign up to receive email notifications for future drops.

What’s the schedule for the 2026 World Baseball Classic and what times will games be played?

Check out who will be playing who and at what times, per the MLB, below. All times are in ET. March 4

10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Australia, FS1 March 5

5 a.m.: Czechia vs. Korea, FS1

10 p.m.: Australia vs. Czechia, FS1 March 6

5 a.m.: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei, FS1

11 a.m.: Cuba vs. Panama, FS2

12 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi

1 p.m.: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1

6 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1

7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, FS2

8 p.m.: USA vs. Brazil, FOX

10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Czechia, FS2

March 7

5 a.m.: Korea vs. Japan, FS1

11 a.m.: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2

12 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Netherlands, Tubi

1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Italy, FOX Sports App

6 p.m.: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1

7 p.m.: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2

8 p.m.: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX

10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Korea, FS2 March 8

6 a.m.: Australia vs. Japan, FS1

12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Cuba, FS2

12 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic, FOX

1 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi

7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Tubi

7 p.m.: Panama vs. Canada, FS2

8 p.m.: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1 March 9

6 a.m.: Korea vs. Australia, FS1

12 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1

12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2

1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi

7 p.m.: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1

7 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2

8 p.m.: Mexico vs. USA, FOX March 10

6 a.m.: Czechia vs. Japan, FS1

7 p.m.: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App

7 p.m.: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi

9 p.m.: Italy vs. USA, FS1 March 11

3 p.m.: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2

7 p.m.: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi

8 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1

March 12

No games scheduled March 13

Classic Quarterfinals

6:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal 1, FS2

8 p.m.: Quarterfinal 2, FOX March 14

Classic Quarterfinals

3 p.m.: Quarterfinal 3, FS1

9 p.m.: Quarterfinal 4, FOX March 15

Classic Semifinals

8 p.m.: Semifinal 1, FS1 March 16

Classic Semifinals

8 p.m.: Semifinal 2, FS1

March 17

Classic Final

8 p.m.: Championship Game, FOX