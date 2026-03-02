Sports

2026 World Baseball Classic Starts Soon: How to Watch

Here's how to watch the 2026 World Baseball Classic, starting this month.

The 2026 World Baseball Classic, the inspiration behind a new collection featuring UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised, kicks off in March.

Ahead of the big event, featuring 20 teams representing different regions from across the globe, we’re breaking down how you can take in the action from home.

Keep reading for more.

How to watch 2026 World Baseball Classic

The MLB lists FOX Sports as the go-to option for those in the U.S. hoping to tune in from March 5 through the 17th. Other options in different regions include Netflix (Japan) and TNT UK (United Kingdom), among numerous others. Reports also list Tubi, FS1, FS2, and more as additional options depending on location.

Earlier this month, final rosters were announced, each featuring up to 30 active players. Players from multiple leagues—MLB, Nippon Professional Baseball, more—are included.

How to shop 2026 World Baseball Classic collection

Fanatics and Complex recently announced the launch of the World Baseball Classic collection. The collection boasts two capsules from UNDEFEATED and Born X Raised, both Los Angeles-based brands.

Highlights from the collection, available to browse here via Complex ahead of its Feb. 26 launch, include team-branded jerseys and sweatshirts. Born X Raised focused its contributions on Mexico, while UNDEFEATED contributed looks inspired by multiple teams: USA, Japan, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

Shop pieces from the collection here, including a World Baseball Classic x Born X Raised Mexico jersey and a World Baseball Classic x UNDEFEATED USA crewneck. Via Complex, you can also sign up to receive email notifications for future drops.

What’s the schedule for the 2026 World Baseball Classic and what times will games be played?

Check out who will be playing who and at what times, per the MLB, below. All times are in ET.

March 4
10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Australia, FS1

March 5
5 a.m.: Czechia vs. Korea, FS1
10 p.m.: Australia vs. Czechia, FS1

March 6
5 a.m.: Japan vs. Chinese Taipei, FS1
11 a.m.: Cuba vs. Panama, FS2
12 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Venezuela, Tubi
1 p.m.: Mexico vs. Great Britain, FS1
6 p.m.: Puerto Rico vs. Colombia, FS1
7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Dominican Republic, FS2
8 p.m.: USA vs. Brazil, FOX
10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Czechia, FS2

March 7
5 a.m.: Korea vs. Japan, FS1
11 a.m.: Colombia vs. Canada, FS2
12 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Netherlands, Tubi
1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Italy, FOX Sports App
6 p.m.: Panama vs. Puerto Rico, FS1
7 p.m.: Israel vs. Venezuela, FS2
8 p.m.: Great Britain vs. USA, FOX
10 p.m.: Chinese Taipei vs. Korea, FS2

March 8
6 a.m.: Australia vs. Japan, FS1
12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Cuba, FS2
12 p.m.: Netherlands vs. Dominican Republic, FOX
1 p.m.: Great Britain vs. Italy, Tubi
7 p.m.: Nicaragua vs. Israel, Tubi
7 p.m.: Panama vs. Canada, FS2
8 p.m.: Brazil vs. Mexico, FS1

March 9
6 a.m.: Korea vs. Australia, FS1
12 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Israel, FS1
12 p.m.: Colombia vs. Panama, FS2
1 p.m.: Brazil vs. Great Britain, Tubi
7 p.m.: Cuba vs. Puerto Rico, FS1
7 p.m.: Venezuela vs. Nicaragua, FS2
8 p.m.: Mexico vs. USA, FOX

March 10
6 a.m.: Czechia vs. Japan, FS1
7 p.m.: Israel vs. Netherlands, FOX Sports App
7 p.m.: Canada vs. Puerto Rico, Tubi
9 p.m.: Italy vs. USA, FS1

March 11
3 p.m.: Canada vs. Cuba, FS2
7 p.m.: Italy vs. Mexico, Tubi
8 p.m.: Dominican Republic vs. Venezuela, FS1

March 12
No games scheduled

March 13
Classic Quarterfinals
6:30 p.m.: Quarterfinal 1, FS2
8 p.m.: Quarterfinal 2, FOX

March 14
Classic Quarterfinals
3 p.m.: Quarterfinal 3, FS1
9 p.m.: Quarterfinal 4, FOX

March 15
Classic Semifinals
8 p.m.: Semifinal 1, FS1

March 16
Classic Semifinals
8 p.m.: Semifinal 2, FS1

March 17
Classic Final
8 p.m.: Championship Game, FOX

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