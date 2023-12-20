Best Style Releases: Supreme x Corteiz, Awake NY, Born X Raised, and More

This week's best style releases include Supreme x Corteiz, Awake NY's collaboration with Soldier, Born X Raised'd latest collab with the NFL, and more.

Dec 20, 2023
@clint419, Awake NY

Unfortunately, many of us took an L after trying to cop some Denim Tears sweats this week. Thankfully, there're so many other great releases to consider. Christmas is just days away, which means it's the perfect time to gift yourself.

The biggest drop this week is a surprising collaboration between Supreme and the British streetwear label Corteiz. Other standout releases this week include a new collection from 555 Soul, a new collaboration between Born X Raised and the NFL, and a collaboration between Awake NY and the Nigerian artist Soldier.

Check out details on all these releases, and others from Chadie, Amongst Others, and more, below.

Awake NY x Soldier

Supreme x Corteiz

555-Soul x Jack Moore

555-Soul

Release Date: Dec. 21
Where to Buy It: Triple5Soul.com
Price: TBD

555-Soul is returning this week to reintroduce its iconic artist spotlight series "Define Your Soul." Originally introduced in the late '90s, "Define Your Soul" was a 555-Soul campaign that platformed the artists within the brand's community. Creatives such as Madlib, Mark Ronson, Mos Def (Yasiin Bey), Miho Hatori, Steve Caballero, and Bobbito were highlighted in the original campaigns. Now, 555 Soul is bringing the campaign back with the Brooklyn-based visual artist Jack Moore. The label's collaboration with Moore consists of a two-piece denim set bearing his artwork. The denim is crafted out of recycled cotton and the print is water-based. 

Lil Uzi Vert x ESSX

ESSX

Release Date: Dec. 22
Where to Buy It:  ESSX NYC (140 Essex Street)
Price: TBD

Lil Uzi Vert is coming to New York City on Friday to open a pop-up shop at ESSX. The event will feature a complete collection representative of Uzi's vision and his trendsetting styles. This Lil Uzi Vert drop will only be available in-store on Friday. 

Born X Raised x NFL

Sabrina Victoria for Born X Raised

Release Date: Dec. 21
Where to Buy It: BornXRaised.com
Price: TBD

Born X Raised is teaming up with the NFL once again to release another run of co-branded team merch. The 49ers, Chargers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Eagles, Raiders, Rams, and Steelers will be featured. Hoodies, crewnecks, and short-sleeve T-shirts meshing each team's logo with Born X Raised's signature branding will be available. The Raiders and Rams selections will also include two snapback styles.

Chadie

Amongst Others

Yniq Eyewear

Yniq Eyewear

Release Date: Available now
Where to Buy It: Yniq-usa.com and select retailers
Price: $780

The artisanal eyewear brand, Yniq, has collaborated with the Lindsey Vonn Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering girls. Proceeds from the limited pairs of ski goggles will directly contribute to programs and scholarships by the Lindsey Vonn Foundation. 

Zig-Zag

Release Date: Available now 
Where to Buy It: ZigZag.com and select retailers
Price: $29.99-$69.99

The beloved rolling papers brand, Zig-Zag, has just released its second fashion collection. Titled "Vintage," the collection features graphic T-shirts, long sleeve shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, beanies, hats, and more. All the apparel features art sourced from Zig-Zag's nearly 145-year-old history. 

Tier NYC

